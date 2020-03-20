Here is the latest Idaho news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. MDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Idaho Senate called an end to the 2020 legislative session on Thursday, but the House isn’t quite ready to be done and only adjourned until Friday morning. Lawmakers are apparently waiting to see if they’ll have to override possible vetoes from Republican Gov. Brad Little. One bill bans transgender people from changing the sex listed on their birth certificates. The other bans transgender women from competing in women’s sports. Little hasn’t indicated his intentions and has until next week if the House doesn’t formally end the session. A major topic heading into the session was property tax and grocery tax relief, but none of the larger ideas in that area made it to the governor’s desk.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An Associated Press analysis of data from the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid shows Idaho has about 2,280 hospital beds statewide, and fewer than half of them are empty and available to take new patients on any given day. But officials with the Idaho Hospital Association say their count is far higher with roughly 2,800 acute care beds — including 555 intensive care beds — reported in Idaho this year. Either number means there may not be nearly enough beds for coronavirus patients if even the most conservative estimates from state epidemiologists and infectious disease experts are accurate.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Legislation banning texting while driving but allowing hands-free uses such as talking or using the navigation function of an electronic mobile device is headed to the governor. The Senate voted 24-7 Thursday to approve the legislation backers say will save lives. Opponents say individuals should be left to decide how they want to use such devices while driving. The legislation permits one-touch operations of devices for such things as answering or ending a call. There’s also an exception in the legislation for agriculture workers when using mobile devices while driving. Emergency responders are also exempt as are individuals making an emergency call.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin has left the Statehouse and returned to Idaho Falls, leaving Senate President Pro-Tem Brent Hill to preside over the Senate and finish out the legislative session. McGeachin, a Republican, stopped presiding over the Senate Wednesday afternoon. She told The Associated Press on Tuesday she was deeply concerned about not being present to help her adult children grappling with decisions involving their restaurant and other businesses in eastern Idaho that are being affected by the coronavirus. She also said she had elderly parents and worried about them. Democratic Sens. Maryanne Jordan and David Nelson left the Senate earlier this week, citing safety concerns about the virus.