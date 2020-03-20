Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon’s primary elections will proceed as scheduled on May 19. Results may be slower to come in, though, because of the coronavirus pandemic. Oregon Secretary of State Bev Clarno’s office said that because Oregon votes by mail, social distancing issues at polling places are not a concern. One county clerk noted that ballot counters are normally sitting at tables in fairly crowded rooms and are often over 60 years old, and among the vulnerable population to COVID-19. Several states, including Ohio, Kentucky and Georgia, had recently announced they were moving their primary elections back over COVID-19 concerns.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon health authorities say 13 more people have been diagnosed with the new coronavirus. That brings the state’s total to 88 cases. Three people have died. Tens of thousands of workers have been laid off, losing income as rent or mortgage payments are due. Small businesses have shut down because of the coronavirus outbreak, at risk of never reopening their doors again. Schools statewide are closed for six weeks and restaurants and bars can only offer carryout or take-out for four weeks.

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon’s governor has objected to a U.S. regulatory agency’s approval of a natural gas pipeline and marine export terminal project in the state. Gov. Kate Brown said she has asked the state’s lawyers to consider all appropriate legal action to assure that Oregon permitting processes will be followed. The Jordan Cove project has already been denied one state permit. The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission in Washington voted 2-1 in favor of the project. It would be the first LNG export terminal on the West Coast. A group of three Native American tribes said the project would harm vital cultural and natural resources.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. and global economies have come to a shuddering stop, unleashing a wave of layoffs that is much larger and moving much faster than job losses in previous downturns. They are swamping state unemployment benefits systems and leaving many Americans still working anxious about whether they will be next. Tens of thousands of laid-off workers have already flooded state unemployment websites across the country to apply for jobless benefits. In the week ending March 14, the number of people seeking unemployment aid soared by 70,000 to 281,000, the Labor Department said Thursday. And many states are already reporting big increases in benefit applications this week, which weren’t included in those figures.