Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The coronavirus outbreak has set off an unexpected surge in California’s legal marijuana market. Companies are reporting big jumps in deliveries and sales, as consumers stock up for lockdowns or simply light up in search of relief during anxious times. Industry executive Kyle Kazan says the booming demand for home delivery is “not much different than Amazon.” Sales are up elsewhere in the country, including in Washington state and Colorado. At The Herbery, which operates two stores in Vancouver, Washington, sales have spiked about 30% since last Friday, when Gov. Jay Inslee announced widespread school closures and other measures to deal with the outbreak.

SEATTLE (AP) — The death toll in Washington state from the coronavirus increased to 74 on Thursday, and the number of cases topped 1,300, according to state health officials. King County reported four new deaths, while Snohomish, Benton and Island counties each lost one resident to the disease. Workers were building a field hospital on a soccer field in a Seattle suburb on Thursday for people who become ill with the new coronavirus. King County officials plans to erect these hospitals in several sites around the county to help with the growing number of positive cases and possible pressure on the health care facilities in the region.

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon’s primary elections will proceed as scheduled on May 19. Results may be slower to come in, though, because of the coronavirus pandemic. Oregon Secretary of State Bev Clarno’s office said that because Oregon votes by mail, social distancing issues at polling places are not a concern. One county clerk noted that ballot counters are normally sitting at tables in fairly crowded rooms and are often over 60 years old, and among the vulnerable population to COVID-19. Several states, including Ohio, Kentucky and Georgia, had recently announced they were moving their primary elections back over COVID-19 concerns.

SEATTLE (AP) — A patient and employee at Washington state’s largest psychiatric hospital have tested positive for coronavirus. Workers at Western State Hospital fear the number of cases will increase due to a lack of protective gear. They also say new policies force them to crowd together as they try to get into the building, making social distancing impossible. The patient is one of more than 1,300 people who have tested positive for the disease in Washington state, which leads the country in fatalities. Sean Murphy, Behavioral Health Assistant Secretary, says they’ve taken steps to protect the hospital’s 2,500 staff members and 770 patients against a spread of the highly contagious disease.