Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Sabrina Ionescu of Oregon has joined an elite group, becoming a three-time All-America selection by The Associated Press. She shattered the NCAA career triple-double mark and became the first player in college history to have 2,000 points, 1,000 rebounds and 1,000 assists. She earned a spot on the AP women’s basketball All-America team as a unanimous choice. She was joined by Oregon teammate Ruthy Hebard, Baylor’s Lauren Cox, Kentucky’s Rhyne Howard and UConn’s Megan Walker.

UNDATED (AP) — The cancellation of the NCAA Tournament due to the coronavirus will deprive college basketball fans of what could have been some marquee matchups. Another duel between Seton Hall’s Myles Powell and Marquette’s Markus Howard could have been epic. Arizona State’s Danny Hurley facing Duke and Coach K could have been a fun chess match to watch. A senior point guard duel between Michigan State’s Cassius Winston and Oregon’s Payton Pritchard will never happen.

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Mariners have shut down their spring training facility in Arizona because of the virus outbreakand told their players to view the coming weeks as though they’re in offseason mode. Seattle general manager Jerry Dipoto said that the club decided to shutter the facility in Peoria, Arizona, for the time being. The Mariners had initially planned to keep the facility open and work with players in small, staggered groups of 10 after Major League Baseball announced it was delaying the start of the season. Dipoto said only a small handful of players were showing up for those workouts and most of the 40-man roster had gone home.