Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PDT

Oregon primary elections, by mail, to proceed as planned

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon’s primary elections will proceed as scheduled on May 19. Results may be slower to come in, though, because of the coronavirus pandemic. Oregon Secretary of State Bev Clarno’s office said that because Oregon votes by mail, social distancing issues at polling places are not a concern. One county clerk noted that ballot counters are normally sitting at tables in fairly crowded rooms and are often over 60 years old, and among the vulnerable population to COVID-19. Several states, including Ohio, Kentucky and Georgia, had recently announced they were moving their primary elections back over COVID-19 concerns.

Oregon reports 13 news coronavirus cases, total of 88

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon health authorities say 13 more people have been diagnosed with the new coronavirus. That brings the state’s total to 88 cases. Three people have died. Tens of thousands of workers have been laid off, losing income as rent or mortgage payments are due. Small businesses have shut down because of the coronavirus outbreak, at risk of never reopening their doors again. Schools statewide are closed for six weeks and restaurants and bars can only offer carryout or take-out for four weeks.

US panel approves pipeline, natural gas terminal in Oregon

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon’s governor has objected to a U.S. regulatory agency’s approval of a natural gas pipeline and marine export terminal project in the state. Gov. Kate Brown said she has asked the state’s lawyers to consider all appropriate legal action to assure that Oregon permitting processes will be followed. The Jordan Cove project has already been denied one state permit. The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission in Washington voted 2-1 in favor of the project. It would be the first LNG export terminal on the West Coast. A group of three Native American tribes said the project would harm vital cultural and natural resources.

Layoffs spike in US, Europe as virus shuts businesses

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. and global economies have come to a shuddering stop, unleashing a wave of layoffs that is much larger and moving much faster than job losses in previous downturns. They are swamping state unemployment benefits systems and leaving many Americans still working anxious about whether they will be next. Tens of thousands of laid-off workers have already flooded state unemployment websites across the country to apply for jobless benefits. In the week ending March 14, the number of people seeking unemployment aid soared by 70,000 to 281,000, the Labor Department said Thursday. And many states are already reporting big increases in benefit applications this week, which weren’t included in those figures.

California rushes to prevent virus spread among the homeless

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California officials are rushing to rent hotels rooms and build temporary shelters to isolate confirmed coronavirus cases among the homeless population. California has the largest homeless population in the country. Gov. Gavin Newsom has said the state will give local governments $150 million to help house the homeless. But it’s unclear what legal authority the state has to force people into shelters. Newsom said he doesn’t think homeless people will refuse the chance to put a roof over their heads. Some homeless advocacy groups have criticized Newsom for not providing more strict orders for local governments to follow.

Toddler drowns in river south of Albany

SHEDD, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a 2-year-old boy has drowned in a river south of Albany. Linn County Sheriff Jim Yon says deputies were called to a home near the town of Shedd on Wednesday evening. Yon says Benjamin Gerig told authorities he had been doing yard work with his son, Marvin, when Marvin disappeared. Authorities helped the family and neighbors search for the boy, who was found about 20 minutes later down an embankment that runs along the driveway. The boy was submerged in several inches of water in the Calpooia River. Medics took the toddler to Albany General Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The sheriff says it is believed to be an accidental drowning.

$2M bail for Tahoe suspect in child sex abuse investigation

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (AP) — A three-month investigation into the sexual abuse of multiple children in the South Lake Tahoe area has led to the arrest of a 51-year-old California suspect on 99 felony counts. Scott Flanders of South Lake Tahoe was being held Thursday in the El Dorado County Jail on $2 million bail. South Lake Tahoe Police say he was arrested Wednesday in the Placerville area with assistance of authorities in Sacramento. Investigators believe there may be many more victims in California, Nevada, Washington and Oregon. It’s not clear if Flanders has a lawyer or will be appointed one at a pending court appearance.

Corrections officer files $7M hazing suit against state

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon Department of Corrections officer is suing the state, his former coworker and corrections officials for $7 million after he was attacked with a stun gun. The Statesman Journal reports the civil rights lawsuit filed last week on behalf of Michael Kilgus accuses Coffee Creek Correctional Facility of maintaining a culture of “silence enforced through violence, threats, and hazing.” The lawsuit says the culmination of the culture resulted in an employee using a taser on Kilgus and he and others leaving him there while he had a seizure. Corrections spokeswoman Jennifer Black says the employee accused of using the stun gun on Kilgus has been fired and that the priority of the prison is the safety of staff, institutions and adults in custody.