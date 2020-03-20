Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-CALIFORNIA-MARIJUANA

A pot shop at your door: Home delivery surges amid outbreak

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The coronavirus outbreak has set off an unexpected surge in California’s legal marijuana market. Companies are reporting big jumps in deliveries and sales, as consumers stock up for lockdowns or simply light up in search of relief during anxious times. Industry executive Kyle Kazan says the booming demand for home delivery is “not much different than Amazon.” Sales are up elsewhere in the country, including in Washington state and Colorado. At The Herbery, which operates two stores in Vancouver, Washington, sales have spiked about 30% since last Friday, when Gov. Jay Inslee announced widespread school closures and other measures to deal with the outbreak.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WASHINGTON STATE

Death toll from coronavirus up to 74 in Washington state

SEATTLE (AP) — The death toll in Washington state from the coronavirus increased to 74 on Thursday, and the number of cases topped 1,300, according to state health officials. King County reported four new deaths, while Snohomish, Benton and Island counties each lost one resident to the disease. Workers were building a field hospital on a soccer field in a Seattle suburb on Thursday for people who become ill with the new coronavirus. King County officials plans to erect these hospitals in several sites around the county to help with the growing number of positive cases and possible pressure on the health care facilities in the region.

ELECTION 2020-OREGON PRIMARY

Oregon primary elections, by mail, to proceed as planned

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon’s primary elections will proceed as scheduled on May 19. Results may be slower to come in, though, because of the coronavirus pandemic. Oregon Secretary of State Bev Clarno’s office said that because Oregon votes by mail, social distancing issues at polling places are not a concern. One county clerk noted that ballot counters are normally sitting at tables in fairly crowded rooms and are often over 60 years old, and among the vulnerable population to COVID-19. Several states, including Ohio, Kentucky and Georgia, had recently announced they were moving their primary elections back over COVID-19 concerns.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WASHINGTON PSYCHIATRIC HOSPITAL

Patient, worker at state psychiatric hospital have COVID-19

SEATTLE (AP) — A patient and employee at Washington state’s largest psychiatric hospital have tested positive for coronavirus. Workers at Western State Hospital fear the number of cases will increase due to a lack of protective gear. They also say new policies force them to crowd together as they try to get into the building, making social distancing impossible. The patient is one of more than 1,300 people who have tested positive for the disease in Washington state, which leads the country in fatalities. Sean Murphy, Behavioral Health Assistant Secretary, says they’ve taken steps to protect the hospital’s 2,500 staff members and 770 patients against a spread of the highly contagious disease.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-IMMIGRATION JAIL

Judge rejects release of vulnerable immigration detainees

SEATTLE (AP) — A federal judge in Seattle has declined to order the release of immigration detainees who may be especially vulnerable to the new coronavirus because they are old or have underlying health conditions. The American Civil Liberties Union of Washington and the Northwest Immigrant Rights Project sought the release of nine detainees at U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Northwest detention center in Tacoma. U.S. District Judge James L. Robart said he was aware of the gravity and rapidly evolving nature of the COVID-19 crisis, but that there is no evidence of an outbreak at the privately run jail or that the agency’s precautions are inadequate.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WASHINGTON FUNERALS

Funerals barred in Washington state due to coronavirus

SEATTLE (AP) — Funerals are now on the list of prohibited social gatherings under the state’s “social-distancing” order intended to slow the spread of the coronavirus. The Seattle Times reports sports and arts events had already been halted after Gov. Jay Inslee’s March 16 proclamation closing restaurants, bars, theaters and additional places where people gather. On Thursday, the Washington State Department of Licensing clarified the proclamation, adding funeral and memorial services.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-CALIFORNIA HOMELESS

California rushes to prevent virus spread among the homeless

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California officials are rushing to rent hotels rooms and build temporary shelters to isolate confirmed coronavirus cases among the homeless population. California has the largest homeless population in the country. Gov. Gavin Newsom has said the state will give local governments $150 million to help house the homeless. But it’s unclear what legal authority the state has to force people into shelters. Newsom said he doesn’t think homeless people will refuse the chance to put a roof over their heads. Some homeless advocacy groups have criticized Newsom for not providing more strict orders for local governments to follow.

CHILD SEXUAL ABUSE-LAKE TAHOE

$2M bail for Tahoe suspect in child sex abuse investigation

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (AP) — A three-month investigation into the sexual abuse of multiple children in the South Lake Tahoe area has led to the arrest of a 51-year-old California suspect on 99 felony counts. Scott Flanders of South Lake Tahoe was being held Thursday in the El Dorado County Jail on $2 million bail. South Lake Tahoe Police say he was arrested Wednesday in the Placerville area with assistance of authorities in Sacramento. Investigators believe there may be many more victims in California, Nevada, Washington and Oregon. It’s not clear if Flanders has a lawyer or will be appointed one at a pending court appearance.

AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-NIKKI-HALEY

Nikki Haley resigns from Boeing board over airlines bailout

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley has resigned from the board of Boeing Co.. According to a letter obtained by The Associated Press on Thursday, Haley cut her ties to the company because of her opposition to an industry bailout that is being offered in response to the new coronavirus outbreak. Earlier this week, Boeing said it is seeking $60 billion in aid for itself and its supply chain. Both are struggling amid the COVID-19 outbreak, which has halted major travel and shuttered many businesses. The Trump administration has said it would back the airplane manufacturer, which is also a top U.S. defense contractor.

LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR-PRIESTHOOD

Washington’s lieutenant governor leaving for the priesthood

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington Lt. Gov. Cyrus Habib said Thursday that he is not running for re-election and will start the process of becoming a priest. Habib, the state’s first blind lieutenant governor, said the decision comes after “two years of careful and prayerful discernment.” He previously served in the state House and Senate. Habib lost his eyesight to cancer at age 8. He went on to become a Rhodes Scholar and an editor of the law review at Yale before becoming an attorney. Gov. Jay Inslee calls Habib’s life and career “an inspiration to many.”