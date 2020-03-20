WA–Washington Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Our news coverage plans for Washington. If you have questions or suggestions about the report, please call the Seattle bureau at 206-682-1812 or 1-800-552-7694. The West Regional Desk can be reached at (602) 417-2400.

A reminder, this information is not for publication or broadcast and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Some TV and radio stations will receive shorter APNewsNow versions of the stories below, along with all updates.

Washington at 1:40 p.m.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WASHINGTON

Spot coverage. DEVELOPING. AP Photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-CALIFORNIA MARIJUANA

SAN FRANCISCO — One company rushed to expand its delivery fleet. Another has seen sales triple. The global coronavirus pandemic has left millions of people locked out of bars, restaurants and theaters, but it’s been an unexpected boost for some U.S. pot shops. By Michael R. Blood and Haven Daley. SENT: 1190 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-MEDIA

NEW YORK — News organizations across the United States are lifting paywalls to share coverage of the coronavirus pandemic, a public service many hope will convince more readers to eventually become paying customers. By David Bauder. SENT: 660 words. AP Photos.

IN BRIEF:

—VIRUS OUTBREAK EMPLOYEE DEATH: Longtime worker at Redmond nursing home killed by virus.

—ROMANCE SCAM FRAUD: 2 men plead guilty to laundering $750K from a dating scam.

—TRANSGENDER SLAYING-BAIL: Bail upped to $2M for man accused in transgender teen death.

—WOMEN’S MARCH THEFT: Woman gets prison for stealing $10,000 from Women’s March.

—LANDLORD KILLED-PLEA: Man pleads not guilty to killing landlord.

—FATAL THREE-STORY HOUSE FIRE: 1 dead, 1 hospitalized after house fire in Marysville.

—FATAL TRACTOR ROLL: Man dies after tractor rolls in Franklin County orchard.