Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown, Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler and Multnomah County Commission Chair Deborah Kafoury say they are working on a forthcoming order directing Oregonians to “Stay Home and Stay Healthy,” to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Wheeler said Friday night that it will be a “stay at home unless it’s absolutely necessary to go out” order. He says they will draft the specifics over the weekend. California and New York have enacted similar measures. Brown has already ordered a six-week statewide school closure, a ban on gatherings of over 25 people and shutdown of bar/restaurant operations other than takeout and delivery for at least four weeks. The Oregon Health Authority has reported 114 COVID-19 cases and three deaths.

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A Salem man who sexually abused children under the age of 12 has been sentenced to more than 33 years in prison. The Statesman Journal reports Cesar Venegas-Campo pleaded guilty to rape, sexual penetration and sexual abuse and was sentenced this week by Marion County Judge Channing Bennett. Venegas-Campos was arrested in March 2019 by Salem police on suspicion of raping one girl. He was later charged with seven sex crimes for sexually abusing more than one child. Court records say Venegas-Campos abused them between 2014 and 2018.

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Bail for a man accused in the slaying of a transgender Vancouver, Washington, teenager was increased this week after prosecutors provided new information about the man’s potential flight risk. The Columbian reports Clark County Superior Court Judge David Gregerson increased David Bogdanov’s bail from $750,000 to $2 million. Bogdanov of Vancouver is charged with second-degree murder and malicious harassment, now legally a hate-crime offense in Washington, in Nikki Kuhnhausen’s death. Authorities allege Bogdanov strangled Kuhnhausen after learning she was transgender. Senior Deputy Prosecutor Colin Hayes said this week that investigators learned that Bogdanov bought a one-way ticket to Ukraine on the day of Kuhnhausen’s death.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A woman has been sentenced to nearly two years in prison after stealing over $10,000 in donations that should have gone toward supporting the Portland Women’s March. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Rebekah Brewis was sentenced Thursday after pleading guilty to one count of first-degree aggravated theft. Brewis was one of the organizers of the original Portland Women’s March, which drew between 70,000 and 100,000 people to downtown Portland to protest the inauguration of President Donald Trump in January 2017. Brewis solicited donations to support the march which were deposited into an online account controlled by Brewis.