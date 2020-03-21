Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee warned Friday that while he has not yet enacted more stringent social distancing requirements to fight the spread of coronavirus like those imposed by California, New York and other states, if people continue to ignore current requirements he “will go farther to protect 7 million Washingtonians.” The state has already closed schools through the late April, banned events and ordered bars to close and restaurants to serve only take out or drivethru options.

REDMOND, Wash. (AP) — A longtime worker at a Redmond senior community is among those claimed by COVID-19. Emerald Heights said in an emailed statement the employee had worked there for 27 years before she died Monday night. It declined to release further information about her identity or her job, except to say she worked in a non-clinical capacity. Emerald Heights, which comprises a skilled nursing facility as well as independent living apartments, previously announced that a staff member had tested positive March 8. One resident of the skilled nursing facility tested positive, as did four residents of the independent living community _ one of whom has died. The facility said it has no information about any other employees testing positive for the new coronavirus, but others are sick.

SEATTLE (AP) — The death toll in Washington state from the coronavirus increased to 74 on Thursday, and the number of cases topped 1,300, according to state health officials. King County reported four new deaths, while Snohomish, Benton and Island counties each lost one resident to the disease. Workers were building a field hospital on a soccer field in a Seattle suburb on Thursday for people who become ill with the new coronavirus. King County officials plans to erect these hospitals in several sites around the county to help with the growing number of positive cases and possible pressure on the health care facilities in the region.

UNDATED (AP) — This country is hurting when it comes to medical supplies. The Associated Press has found that the critical shortage of testing swabs, protective masks, surgical gowns and hand sanitizer can be tied to a sudden drop in imports of medical supplies. Disruptions in the supply chain half a world away and a lack of timely ordering are now leading to deadly delays in replenishing a rapidly dwindling stockpile. The materials are critical to containing the highly contagious coronavirus as emergency rooms and clinics brace for a surge. The United States counts on receiving the vast majority of its medical supplies from China, where the coronavirus has infected more than 80,000 people.