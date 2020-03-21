Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

UNDATED (AP) — Dayton breakout star Obi Toppin is the lone unanimous first-team choice to The Associated Press men’s college basketball All-America team. Toppin is joined on the first team by Iowa’s Luka Garza, Marquette’s Markus Howard, Myles Powell of Seton Hall and Payton Pritchard of Oregon. Toppin is Dayton’s first first-team AP All-American after averaging 20 points and seven rebounds per game.

UNDATED (AP) — The National Women’s Soccer League is delaying the start of the regular season because of the coronavirus. The league announced Friday that it is imposing a moratorium on training through April 5, following guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Because of that, the season will not start as planned on April 18. The NWSL has not announced when the season might start. The nine-team league is embarking on its eighth season. Reign FC was scheduled to play the Washington Spirit at Audi Field in the season opener on CBS, the league’s new broadcast partner.