Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. PDT

Oregon leaders working on ‘Stay home, Stay healthy’ order

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown, Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler and Multnomah County Commission Chair Deborah Kafoury say they are working on a forthcoming order directing Oregonians to “Stay Home and Stay Healthy,” to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Wheeler said Friday night that it will be a “stay at home unless it’s absolutely necessary to go out” order. He says they will draft the specifics over the weekend. California and New York have enacted similar measures. Brown has already ordered a six-week statewide school closure, a ban on gatherings of over 25 people and shutdown of bar/restaurant operations other than takeout and delivery for at least four weeks. The Oregon Health Authority has reported 114 COVID-19 cases and three deaths.

Man who sexually abused children gets 33 years in prison

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A Salem man who sexually abused children under the age of 12 has been sentenced to more than 33 years in prison. The Statesman Journal reports Cesar Venegas-Campo pleaded guilty to rape, sexual penetration and sexual abuse and was sentenced this week by Marion County Judge Channing Bennett. Venegas-Campos was arrested in March 2019 by Salem police on suspicion of raping one girl. He was later charged with seven sex crimes for sexually abusing more than one child. Court records say Venegas-Campos abused them between 2014 and 2018.

Bail upped to $2M for man accused in transgender teen death

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Bail for a man accused in the slaying of a transgender Vancouver, Washington, teenager was increased this week after prosecutors provided new information about the man’s potential flight risk. The Columbian reports Clark County Superior Court Judge David Gregerson increased David Bogdanov’s bail from $750,000 to $2 million. Bogdanov of Vancouver is charged with second-degree murder and malicious harassment, now legally a hate-crime offense in Washington, in Nikki Kuhnhausen’s death. Authorities allege Bogdanov strangled Kuhnhausen after learning she was transgender. Senior Deputy Prosecutor Colin Hayes said this week that investigators learned that Bogdanov bought a one-way ticket to Ukraine on the day of Kuhnhausen’s death.

Woman gets prison for stealing $10,000 from Women’s March

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A woman has been sentenced to nearly two years in prison after stealing over $10,000 in donations that should have gone toward supporting the Portland Women’s March. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Rebekah Brewis was sentenced Thursday after pleading guilty to one count of first-degree aggravated theft. Brewis was one of the organizers of the original Portland Women’s March, which drew between 70,000 and 100,000 people to downtown Portland to protest the inauguration of President Donald Trump in January 2017. Brewis solicited donations to support the march which were deposited into an online account controlled by Brewis.

Oregon primary elections, by mail, to proceed as planned

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon’s primary elections will proceed as scheduled on May 19. Results may be slower to come in, though, because of the coronavirus pandemic. Oregon Secretary of State Bev Clarno’s office said that because Oregon votes by mail, social distancing issues at polling places are not a concern. One county clerk noted that ballot counters are normally sitting at tables in fairly crowded rooms and are often over 60 years old, and among the vulnerable population to COVID-19. Several states, including Ohio, Kentucky and Georgia, had recently announced they were moving their primary elections back over COVID-19 concerns.

Oregon reports 13 news coronavirus cases, total of 88

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon health authorities say 13 more people have been diagnosed with the new coronavirus. That brings the state’s total to 88 cases. Three people have died. Tens of thousands of workers have been laid off, losing income as rent or mortgage payments are due. Small businesses have shut down because of the coronavirus outbreak, at risk of never reopening their doors again. Schools statewide are closed for six weeks and restaurants and bars can only offer carryout or take-out for four weeks.

US panel approves pipeline, natural gas terminal in Oregon

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon’s governor has objected to a U.S. regulatory agency’s approval of a natural gas pipeline and marine export terminal project in the state. Gov. Kate Brown said she has asked the state’s lawyers to consider all appropriate legal action to assure that Oregon permitting processes will be followed. The Jordan Cove project has already been denied one state permit. The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission in Washington voted 2-1 in favor of the project. It would be the first LNG export terminal on the West Coast. A group of three Native American tribes said the project would harm vital cultural and natural resources.

Layoffs spike in US, Europe as virus shuts businesses

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. and global economies have come to a shuddering stop, unleashing a wave of layoffs that is much larger and moving much faster than job losses in previous downturns. They are swamping state unemployment benefits systems and leaving many Americans still working anxious about whether they will be next. Tens of thousands of laid-off workers have already flooded state unemployment websites across the country to apply for jobless benefits. In the week ending March 14, the number of people seeking unemployment aid soared by 70,000 to 281,000, the Labor Department said Thursday. And many states are already reporting big increases in benefit applications this week, which weren’t included in those figures.