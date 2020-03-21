Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WASHINGTON

Inslee warns of more virus restrictions if rules ignored

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee warned Friday that while he has not yet enacted more stringent social distancing requirements to fight the spread of coronavirus like those imposed by California, New York and other states, if people continue to ignore current requirements he “will go farther to protect 7 million Washingtonians.” The state has already closed schools through the late April, banned events and ordered bars to close and restaurants to serve only take out or drivethru options.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-EMPLOYEE DEATH

Longtime worker at Redmond nursing home killed by virus

REDMOND, Wash. (AP) — A longtime worker at a Redmond senior community is among those claimed by COVID-19. Emerald Heights said in an emailed statement the employee had worked there for 27 years before she died Monday night. It declined to release further information about her identity or her job, except to say she worked in a non-clinical capacity. Emerald Heights, which comprises a skilled nursing facility as well as independent living apartments, previously announced that a staff member had tested positive March 8. One resident of the skilled nursing facility tested positive, as did four residents of the independent living community _ one of whom has died. The facility said it has no information about any other employees testing positive for the new coronavirus, but others are sick.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WASHINGTON STATE

Death toll from coronavirus up to 74 in Washington state

SEATTLE (AP) — The death toll in Washington state from the coronavirus increased to 74 on Thursday, and the number of cases topped 1,300, according to state health officials. King County reported four new deaths, while Snohomish, Benton and Island counties each lost one resident to the disease. Workers were building a field hospital on a soccer field in a Seattle suburb on Thursday for people who become ill with the new coronavirus. King County officials plans to erect these hospitals in several sites around the county to help with the growing number of positive cases and possible pressure on the health care facilities in the region.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-MEDICAL SUPPLY SHORTAGE

Imports of medical supplies plummet as demand in US soars

This country is hurting when it comes to medical supplies. The Associated Press has found that the critical shortage of testing swabs, protective masks, surgical gowns and hand sanitizer can be tied to a sudden drop in imports of medical supplies. Disruptions in the supply chain half a world away and a lack of timely ordering are now leading to deadly delays in replenishing a rapidly dwindling stockpile. The materials are critical to containing the highly contagious coronavirus as emergency rooms and clinics brace for a surge. The United States counts on receiving the vast majority of its medical supplies from China, where the coronavirus has infected more than 80,000 people.

AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-CALIFORNIA-MARIJUANA

A pot shop at your door: Home delivery surges amid outbreak

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The coronavirus outbreak has set off an unexpected surge in California’s legal marijuana market. Companies are reporting big jumps in deliveries and sales, as consumers stock up for lockdowns or simply light up in search of relief during anxious times. Industry executive Kyle Kazan says the booming demand for home delivery is “not much different than Amazon.” Sales are up elsewhere in the country, including in Washington state and Colorado. At The Herbery, which operates two stores in Vancouver, Washington, sales have spiked about 30% since last Friday, when Gov. Jay Inslee announced widespread school closures and other measures to deal with the outbreak.

ELECTION 2020-OREGON PRIMARY

Oregon primary elections, by mail, to proceed as planned

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon’s primary elections will proceed as scheduled on May 19. Results may be slower to come in, though, because of the coronavirus pandemic. Oregon Secretary of State Bev Clarno’s office said that because Oregon votes by mail, social distancing issues at polling places are not a concern. One county clerk noted that ballot counters are normally sitting at tables in fairly crowded rooms and are often over 60 years old, and among the vulnerable population to COVID-19. Several states, including Ohio, Kentucky and Georgia, had recently announced they were moving their primary elections back over COVID-19 concerns.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WASHINGTON PSYCHIATRIC HOSPITAL

Patient, worker at state psychiatric hospital have COVID-19

SEATTLE (AP) — A patient and employee at Washington state’s largest psychiatric hospital have tested positive for coronavirus. Workers at Western State Hospital fear the number of cases will increase due to a lack of protective gear. They also say new policies force them to crowd together as they try to get into the building, making social distancing impossible. The patient is one of more than 1,300 people who have tested positive for the disease in Washington state, which leads the country in fatalities. Sean Murphy, Behavioral Health Assistant Secretary, says they’ve taken steps to protect the hospital’s 2,500 staff members and 770 patients against a spread of the highly contagious disease.

LANDLORD KILLED-PLEA

Man pleads not guilty to killing landlord

LONGVIEW, Wash. (AP) — A man accused of shooting to death his Longview, Washington, landlord while he lived with him briefly has pleaded not guilty to murder and other charges. The Daily News reports that court documents say in October, David Daniel Jr. shot Arthur Mahlum, stole Mahlum’s pickup, wallet, cellphone and credit cards and fled to California. Officers in Barstow, California, arrested him on Oct. 31. Court documents say Daniel told police he walked into Mahlum’s bedroom, shot him in the head and stole Mahlum’s truck and belongings because he needed to get back to California. Daniel remains held without bail in Washington state while his case proceeds.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-IMMIGRATION JAIL

Judge rejects release of vulnerable immigration detainees

SEATTLE (AP) — A federal judge in Seattle has declined to order the release of immigration detainees who may be especially vulnerable to the new coronavirus because they are old or have underlying health conditions. The American Civil Liberties Union of Washington and the Northwest Immigrant Rights Project sought the release of nine detainees at U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Northwest detention center in Tacoma. U.S. District Judge James L. Robart said he was aware of the gravity and rapidly evolving nature of the COVID-19 crisis, but that there is no evidence of an outbreak at the privately run jail or that the agency’s precautions are inadequate.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WASHINGTON FUNERALS

Funerals barred in Washington state due to coronavirus

SEATTLE (AP) — Funerals are now on the list of prohibited social gatherings under the state’s “social-distancing” order intended to slow the spread of the coronavirus. The Seattle Times reports sports and arts events had already been halted after Gov. Jay Inslee’s March 16 proclamation closing restaurants, bars, theaters and additional places where people gather. On Thursday, the Washington State Department of Licensing clarified the proclamation, adding funeral and memorial services.