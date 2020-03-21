AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Oregon Daybook for Saturday, Mar. 21.

Saturday, Mar. 21 – Sunday, Mar. 29 Whale-watching week in Oregon – Whale-watching week – an Oregon Parks and Recreation Department Whale Watching Spoken Here program held, as approx 20,000 gray whales migrate on their way to and from feeding areas off the Alaska coast and birthing areas near Baja, Mexico * Due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, the Parks and Recreation Department has scaled back the event, with no volunteers staffing whale-watching sites and the Whale Watching Center in Depoe Bay closed to the public

Contacts: Luke Parsons, Depoe Bay Whale Watch Center , Luke.Parsons@oregon.gov, 1 541 765 3304 , 1 541 270 9127