Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. PDT

SEATTLE (AP) — Target Corp. has apologized for selling face masks in Seattle stores while hospitals face a dire shortage. Washington Gov. Jay Inslee said his office intervened when it received reports Saturday that the much-needed N95 masks were on Target shelves. Target said on Twitter that the masks were being sold in error and that it was removing them from shelves and donating them to the Washington Department of Health. The company said it would also search its inventory for additional masks to donate.

SEATTLE (AP) — First responders and other essential workers lined up at the Tacoma Dome for drive-thru COVID-19 testing Saturday and King County announced it’s converting another facility into a center for vulnerable patients as Washington fights against the coronavirus. The state reported 11 more deaths Saturday, bringing Washington’s total to at least 94, the most in the United States. Washington has close to 1,800 confirmed cases. Those numbers are expected to continue to rise.

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Native American tribes across the country are pressing the federal government for more resources to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus. In the meantime, tribal leaders are suspending travel off reservations, closing casinos and hotels, instituting curfews in some places and strongly urging their citizens to protect the elderly. Tribes recently were included in a federal funding package for epidemiology, infection control, education and other things. But tribes say the $40 million is not enough. The federal Indian Health Service says it’s talking with tribes to determine how best to dole out the money.

NEW YORK (AP) — Burgeoning coronavirus outbreaks at nursing homes across the country are laying bare the risks of the industry’s long-running problems, including a struggle to control infections and a staffing crisis that relies on poorly paid aides who can’t afford to stay home sick. That came into focus at the Life Care Center near Seattle, where investigators believe a contributing factor in 35 deaths were low-pay workers who came to work with the illness. Those issues face renewed scrutiny amid new outbreaks in the Chicago suburb Willowbrook, with 46 infections and at least two facilities in New Jersey tied to four deaths.