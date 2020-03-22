Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

UNDATED (AP) — Jameis Winston, Cam Newton and Jadeveon Clowney didn’t have to wait long at all to find homes in the NFL when they came out of college. They were all No. 1 overall draft picks. Now they are finding things moving much more slowly as they search for new homes or contracts this offseason. They are among the top players still available on the free agency or trade market after the opening days of the new league year.

ENGLEWOOD, Colorado (AP) — A person with knowledge of the deal tells The Associated Press that the Denver Broncos have agreed to a two-year contract with free agent tight end Nick Vannett. The fifth-year pro from Ohio State played for Seattle and Pittsburgh last season. Vannett’s deal with Denver is worth nearly $6 million. Vannett will serve as the No. 2 tight end in Denver behind 2019 first-round draft pick Noah Fant. His addition could spell the end of tight end Jeff Heuerman’s time with the Broncos.