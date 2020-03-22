Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Oregon reports another virus death, bringing total to 4

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon is reporting another death from COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to four as mayors and others urged Gov. Kate Brown to issue more restrictions to stop the spread of the virus. The Oregon Health Authority said the latest death was a 72-year-old woman in Marion County who had underlying health conditions. She tested positive March 15 and died Friday at Kaiser Permanente Sunnyside Medical Center. The state also reported 23 new confirmed cases of the disease, bringing the total to 137.

Target apologizes for selling face masks amid shortage

SEATTLE (AP) — Target Corp. has apologized for selling face masks in Seattle stores while hospitals face a dire shortage. Washington Gov. Jay Inslee said his office intervened when it received reports Saturday that the much-needed N95 masks were on Target shelves. Target said on Twitter that the masks were being sold in error and that it was removing them from shelves and donating them to the Washington Department of Health. The company said it would also search its inventory for additional masks to donate.

Oregon leaders working on ‘Stay home, Stay healthy’ order

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown, Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler and Multnomah County Commission Chair Deborah Kafoury say they are working on a forthcoming order directing Oregonians to “Stay Home and Stay Healthy,” to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Wheeler said Friday night that it will be a “stay at home unless it’s absolutely necessary to go out” order. He says they will draft the specifics over the weekend. California and New York have enacted similar measures. Brown has already ordered a six-week statewide school closure, a ban on gatherings of over 25 people and shutdown of bar/restaurant operations other than takeout and delivery for at least four weeks. The Oregon Health Authority has reported 114 COVID-19 cases and three deaths.

Man who sexually abused children gets 33 years in prison

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A Salem man who sexually abused children under the age of 12 has been sentenced to more than 33 years in prison. The Statesman Journal reports Cesar Venegas-Campo pleaded guilty to rape, sexual penetration and sexual abuse and was sentenced this week by Marion County Judge Channing Bennett. Venegas-Campos was arrested in March 2019 by Salem police on suspicion of raping one girl. He was later charged with seven sex crimes for sexually abusing more than one child. Court records say Venegas-Campos abused them between 2014 and 2018.

Bail upped to $2M for man accused in transgender teen death

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Bail for a man accused in the slaying of a transgender Vancouver, Washington, teenager was increased this week after prosecutors provided new information about the man’s potential flight risk. The Columbian reports Clark County Superior Court Judge David Gregerson increased David Bogdanov’s bail from $750,000 to $2 million. Bogdanov of Vancouver is charged with second-degree murder and malicious harassment, now legally a hate-crime offense in Washington, in Nikki Kuhnhausen’s death. Authorities allege Bogdanov strangled Kuhnhausen after learning she was transgender. Senior Deputy Prosecutor Colin Hayes said this week that investigators learned that Bogdanov bought a one-way ticket to Ukraine on the day of Kuhnhausen’s death.

Woman gets prison for stealing $10,000 from Women’s March

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A woman has been sentenced to nearly two years in prison after stealing over $10,000 in donations that should have gone toward supporting the Portland Women’s March. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Rebekah Brewis was sentenced Thursday after pleading guilty to one count of first-degree aggravated theft. Brewis was one of the organizers of the original Portland Women’s March, which drew between 70,000 and 100,000 people to downtown Portland to protest the inauguration of President Donald Trump in January 2017. Brewis solicited donations to support the march which were deposited into an online account controlled by Brewis.

Oregon primary elections, by mail, to proceed as planned

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon’s primary elections will proceed as scheduled on May 19. Results may be slower to come in, though, because of the coronavirus pandemic. Oregon Secretary of State Bev Clarno’s office said that because Oregon votes by mail, social distancing issues at polling places are not a concern. One county clerk noted that ballot counters are normally sitting at tables in fairly crowded rooms and are often over 60 years old, and among the vulnerable population to COVID-19. Several states, including Ohio, Kentucky and Georgia, had recently announced they were moving their primary elections back over COVID-19 concerns.

Oregon reports 13 news coronavirus cases, total of 88

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon health authorities say 13 more people have been diagnosed with the new coronavirus. That brings the state’s total to 88 cases. Three people have died. Tens of thousands of workers have been laid off, losing income as rent or mortgage payments are due. Small businesses have shut down because of the coronavirus outbreak, at risk of never reopening their doors again. Schools statewide are closed for six weeks and restaurants and bars can only offer carryout or take-out for four weeks.