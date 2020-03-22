Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-TARGET-FACE-MASKS

Target apologizes for selling face masks amid shortage

SEATTLE (AP) — Target Corp. has apologized for selling face masks in Seattle stores while hospitals face a dire shortage. Washington Gov. Jay Inslee said his office intervened when it received reports Saturday that the much-needed N95 masks were on Target shelves. Target said on Twitter that the masks were being sold in error and that it was removing them from shelves and donating them to the Washington Department of Health. The company said it would also search its inventory for additional masks to donate.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WASHINGTON STATE

More testing, stay-home warnings as Washington fights virus

SEATTLE (AP) — First responders and other essential workers lined up at the Tacoma Dome for drive-thru COVID-19 testing Saturday and King County announced it’s converting another facility into a center for vulnerable patients as Washington fights against the coronavirus. The state reported 11 more deaths Saturday, bringing Washington’s total to at least 94, the most in the United States. Washington has close to 1,800 confirmed cases. Those numbers are expected to continue to rise.

AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-TRIBES

Tribes take measures to slow spread of new coronavirus

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Native American tribes across the country are pressing the federal government for more resources to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus. In the meantime, tribal leaders are suspending travel off reservations, closing casinos and hotels, instituting curfews in some places and strongly urging their citizens to protect the elderly. Tribes recently were included in a federal funding package for epidemiology, infection control, education and other things. But tribes say the $40 million is not enough. The federal Indian Health Service says it’s talking with tribes to determine how best to dole out the money.

AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-NURSING-HOMES

Nursing home outbreaks lay bare chronic industry problems

NEW YORK (AP) — Burgeoning coronavirus outbreaks at nursing homes across the country are laying bare the risks of the industry’s long-running problems, including a struggle to control infections and a staffing crisis that relies on poorly paid aides who can’t afford to stay home sick. That came into focus at the Life Care Center near Seattle, where investigators believe a contributing factor in 35 deaths were low-pay workers who came to work with the illness. Those issues face renewed scrutiny amid new outbreaks in the Chicago suburb Willowbrook, with 46 infections and at least two facilities in New Jersey tied to four deaths.

STOLEN BRONZE GATES

Bronze gates stolen from Seattle’s Washington Park Arboretum

SEATTLE (AP) — Custom-made bronze gates that stood at the entrance to the Washington Park Arboretum in Seattle since 1976 have been stolen. The Seattle Times reported that staff noticed the gates were missing Thursday when gardeners arrived for work. The solid bronze Memorial Gates were made by internationally renowned sculptor George Tsutakawa, best known for creating over 70 avant-garde fountain designs in North America and Japan before his death in 1997. Larson fears thieves will take the 20-foot-wide solid bronze gates to a scrapper for the value of the metal. An investigation is ongoing.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-EMPLOYEE DEATH

Longtime worker at Redmond nursing home killed by virus

REDMOND, Wash. (AP) — A longtime worker at a Redmond senior community is among those claimed by COVID-19. Emerald Heights said in an emailed statement the employee had worked there for 27 years before she died Monday night. It declined to release further information about her identity or her job, except to say she worked in a non-clinical capacity. Emerald Heights, which comprises a skilled nursing facility as well as independent living apartments, previously announced that a staff member had tested positive March 8. One resident of the skilled nursing facility tested positive, as did four residents of the independent living community _ one of whom has died. The facility said it has no information about any other employees testing positive for the new coronavirus, but others are sick.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-MEDICAL SUPPLY SHORTAGE

Imports of medical supplies plummet as demand in US soars

This country is hurting when it comes to medical supplies. The Associated Press has found that the critical shortage of testing swabs, protective masks, surgical gowns and hand sanitizer can be tied to a sudden drop in imports of medical supplies. Disruptions in the supply chain half a world away and a lack of timely ordering are now leading to deadly delays in replenishing a rapidly dwindling stockpile. The materials are critical to containing the highly contagious coronavirus as emergency rooms and clinics brace for a surge. The United States counts on receiving the vast majority of its medical supplies from China, where the coronavirus has infected more than 80,000 people.

AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-CALIFORNIA-MARIJUANA

A pot shop at your door: Home delivery surges amid outbreak

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The coronavirus outbreak has set off an unexpected surge in California’s legal marijuana market. Companies are reporting big jumps in deliveries and sales, as consumers stock up for lockdowns or simply light up in search of relief during anxious times. Industry executive Kyle Kazan says the booming demand for home delivery is “not much different than Amazon.” Sales are up elsewhere in the country, including in Washington state and Colorado. At The Herbery, which operates two stores in Vancouver, Washington, sales have spiked about 30% since last Friday, when Gov. Jay Inslee announced widespread school closures and other measures to deal with the outbreak.

ELECTION 2020-OREGON PRIMARY

Oregon primary elections, by mail, to proceed as planned

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon’s primary elections will proceed as scheduled on May 19. Results may be slower to come in, though, because of the coronavirus pandemic. Oregon Secretary of State Bev Clarno’s office said that because Oregon votes by mail, social distancing issues at polling places are not a concern. One county clerk noted that ballot counters are normally sitting at tables in fairly crowded rooms and are often over 60 years old, and among the vulnerable population to COVID-19. Several states, including Ohio, Kentucky and Georgia, had recently announced they were moving their primary elections back over COVID-19 concerns.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WASHINGTON PSYCHIATRIC HOSPITAL

Patient, worker at state psychiatric hospital have COVID-19

SEATTLE (AP) — A patient and employee at Washington state’s largest psychiatric hospital have tested positive for coronavirus. Workers at Western State Hospital fear the number of cases will increase due to a lack of protective gear. They also say new policies force them to crowd together as they try to get into the building, making social distancing impossible. The patient is one of more than 1,300 people who have tested positive for the disease in Washington state, which leads the country in fatalities. Sean Murphy, Behavioral Health Assistant Secretary, says they’ve taken steps to protect the hospital’s 2,500 staff members and 770 patients against a spread of the highly contagious disease.