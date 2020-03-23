BC-WA–Washington Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WASHINGTON

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Gov. Jay Inslee plans to give a statewide address Monday night to discuss additional plans to slow the spread of coronavirus in Washington state. By Rachel La Corte. DEVELOPING. AP Photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-BOEING

SEATTLE — Boeing is suspending operations at its Seattle area facilities due to the spread of coronavirus in the area, idling tens of thousands of aerpospace workers. By Martha Bellisle and Rachel La Corte. DEVELOPING. AP Photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WASHINGTON-DISCRIMINATION

SEATTLE — Rights groups in Washington state filed a complaint Monday with federal health officials claiming plans developed by the state health department and University of Washington Medical Center for rationing life-saving equipment and treatments while responding to the coronavirus outbreak discriminates against disabled people. By Martha Bellisle. SENT: 400 words. AP Photos.

IN BRIEF:

—LANDSLIDE-REMEMBRANCE: Washington state community remembers victims of landslide.

—PHONE SEARCH RULING: Washington appeals court rejects texts in police conviction.