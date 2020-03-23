Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon reported another COVID-19 death and Gov. Kate Brown banned residential evictions during the virus outbreak. The death was reported Sunday in Linn County. The Statesman Journal reports the new death was a veteran in his 90s at the Oregon Veterans Home who had underlying medical conditions. Meanwhile, police announced that about half of the approximately 8,000 N95 respirator masks stolen from a Portland nonprofit building supply center earlier this month have been recovered after the business’ operator became suspicious after seeing what she believed to be the masks being sold on Craigslist. The victim has donated the masks to hospitals.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The coronavirus outbreak has thrust parents everywhere into the role of their children’s primary educators. They’ve been left scrambling to sift through educational resources and juggle lesson plans with jobs and other responsibilities. Across the United States, more than 118,000 public and private schools in 45 states have closed, affecting 53 million students, according to a tally kept by Education Week. California Gov. Gavin Newsom has urged the state’s more than 6 million schoolchildren and their families to make long-term plans, telling them few, if any, schools would reopen before the summer break.

SEATTLE (AP) — Target Corp. has apologized for selling face masks in Seattle stores while hospitals face a dire shortage. Washington Gov. Jay Inslee said his office intervened when it received reports Saturday that the much-needed N95 masks were on Target shelves. Target said on Twitter that the masks were being sold in error and that it was removing them from shelves and donating them to the Washington Department of Health. The company said it would also search its inventory for additional masks to donate.

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A Salem man who sexually abused children under the age of 12 has been sentenced to more than 33 years in prison. The Statesman Journal reports Cesar Venegas-Campo pleaded guilty to rape, sexual penetration and sexual abuse and was sentenced this week by Marion County Judge Channing Bennett. Venegas-Campos was arrested in March 2019 by Salem police on suspicion of raping one girl. He was later charged with seven sex crimes for sexually abusing more than one child. Court records say Venegas-Campos abused them between 2014 and 2018.