Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — President Donald Trump has issued a disaster declaration for Washington state and ordered federal assistance for the state, tribal and local response to the coronavirus outbreak. The White House says Sunday’s disaster declaration will provide federal assistance for both emergency protective measures and crisis counseling. Also, Gov. Jay Inslee named retired Navy Vice Admiral Raquel C. Bono as the director for the state’s COVID-19 Health System Response Management.

SEATTLE (AP) — A second patient at Washington state’s largest psychiatric hospital has tested positive for the new coronavirus. The Western State Hospital patient was on a different ward than the one who tested positive last week. According to officials with the state Department of Health and Human Services, both patients were being treated at a Pierce County hospital. Washington state leads the nation in coronavirus deaths with at least 95 and almost 2,000 positive cases. Officials also reported last week that a hospital employee also had the disease and was recovering at home.

SEATTLE (AP) — Target Corp. has apologized for selling face masks in Seattle stores while hospitals face a dire shortage. Washington Gov. Jay Inslee said his office intervened when it received reports Saturday that the much-needed N95 masks were on Target shelves. Target said on Twitter that the masks were being sold in error and that it was removing them from shelves and donating them to the Washington Department of Health. The company said it would also search its inventory for additional masks to donate.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The coronavirus outbreak has thrust parents everywhere into the role of their children’s primary educators. They’ve been left scrambling to sift through educational resources and juggle lesson plans with jobs and other responsibilities. Across the United States, more than 118,000 public and private schools in 45 states have closed, affecting 53 million students, according to a tally kept by Education Week. California Gov. Gavin Newsom has urged the state’s more than 6 million schoolchildren and their families to make long-term plans, telling them few, if any, schools would reopen before the summer break.