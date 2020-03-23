Idaho News Coverage Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Good afternoon! Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up today in Idaho. The West Regional Desk can be reached at (602) 417-2400.

A reminder, this information is not for publication or broadcast and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Some TV and radio stations will receive broadcast versions of the stories below, along with all updates.

Idaho at 1:15 p.m.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-IDAHO

BOISE — Idaho’s confirmed coronavirus cases grew to more than 5 dozen on Monday, including 14 healthcare workers in Blaine County — the Idaho region hardest hit by the virus so far. Idaho Gov. Brad Little was expected to hold a press conference at 4 p.m. Monday. DEVELOPING. SENT: 200 words. UPCOMING: Will be updated throughout the day as news merits.

CYCLIST KILLED-DRIVER CHARGED: Pocatello man charged in connection with fatal hit-and-run