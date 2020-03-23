Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Brown bans evictions, another OR virus death reported

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon reported another COVID-19 death and Gov. Kate Brown banned residential evictions during the virus outbreak. The death was reported Sunday in Linn County. The Statesman Journal reports the new death was a veteran in his 90s at the Oregon Veterans Home who had underlying medical conditions. Meanwhile, police announced that about half of the approximately 8,000 N95 respirator masks stolen from a Portland nonprofit building supply center earlier this month have been recovered after the business’ operator became suspicious after seeing what she believed to be the masks being sold on Craigslist. The victim has donated the masks to hospitals.

‘A really big experiment’: Parents turn teachers amid virus

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The coronavirus outbreak has thrust parents everywhere into the role of their children’s primary educators. They’ve been left scrambling to sift through educational resources and juggle lesson plans with jobs and other responsibilities. Across the United States, more than 118,000 public and private schools in 45 states have closed, affecting 53 million students, according to a tally kept by Education Week. California Gov. Gavin Newsom has urged the state’s more than 6 million schoolchildren and their families to make long-term plans, telling them few, if any, schools would reopen before the summer break.

Target apologizes for selling face masks amid shortage

SEATTLE (AP) — Target Corp. has apologized for selling face masks in Seattle stores while hospitals face a dire shortage. Washington Gov. Jay Inslee said his office intervened when it received reports Saturday that the much-needed N95 masks were on Target shelves. Target said on Twitter that the masks were being sold in error and that it was removing them from shelves and donating them to the Washington Department of Health. The company said it would also search its inventory for additional masks to donate.

Man who sexually abused children gets 33 years in prison

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A Salem man who sexually abused children under the age of 12 has been sentenced to more than 33 years in prison. The Statesman Journal reports Cesar Venegas-Campo pleaded guilty to rape, sexual penetration and sexual abuse and was sentenced this week by Marion County Judge Channing Bennett. Venegas-Campos was arrested in March 2019 by Salem police on suspicion of raping one girl. He was later charged with seven sex crimes for sexually abusing more than one child. Court records say Venegas-Campos abused them between 2014 and 2018.

Bail upped to $2M for man accused in transgender teen death

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Bail for a man accused in the slaying of a transgender Vancouver, Washington, teenager was increased this week after prosecutors provided new information about the man’s potential flight risk. The Columbian reports Clark County Superior Court Judge David Gregerson increased David Bogdanov’s bail from $750,000 to $2 million. Bogdanov of Vancouver is charged with second-degree murder and malicious harassment, now legally a hate-crime offense in Washington, in Nikki Kuhnhausen’s death. Authorities allege Bogdanov strangled Kuhnhausen after learning she was transgender. Senior Deputy Prosecutor Colin Hayes said this week that investigators learned that Bogdanov bought a one-way ticket to Ukraine on the day of Kuhnhausen’s death.

Woman gets prison for stealing $10,000 from Women’s March

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A woman has been sentenced to nearly two years in prison after stealing over $10,000 in donations that should have gone toward supporting the Portland Women’s March. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Rebekah Brewis was sentenced Thursday after pleading guilty to one count of first-degree aggravated theft. Brewis was one of the organizers of the original Portland Women’s March, which drew between 70,000 and 100,000 people to downtown Portland to protest the inauguration of President Donald Trump in January 2017. Brewis solicited donations to support the march which were deposited into an online account controlled by Brewis.

Oregon primary elections, by mail, to proceed as planned

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon’s primary elections will proceed as scheduled on May 19. Results may be slower to come in, though, because of the coronavirus pandemic. Oregon Secretary of State Bev Clarno’s office said that because Oregon votes by mail, social distancing issues at polling places are not a concern. One county clerk noted that ballot counters are normally sitting at tables in fairly crowded rooms and are often over 60 years old, and among the vulnerable population to COVID-19. Several states, including Ohio, Kentucky and Georgia, had recently announced they were moving their primary elections back over COVID-19 concerns.

US panel approves pipeline, natural gas terminal in Oregon

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon’s governor has objected to a U.S. regulatory agency’s approval of a natural gas pipeline and marine export terminal project in the state. Gov. Kate Brown said she has asked the state’s lawyers to consider all appropriate legal action to assure that Oregon permitting processes will be followed. The Jordan Cove project has already been denied one state permit. The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission in Washington voted 2-1 in favor of the project. It would be the first LNG export terminal on the West Coast. A group of three Native American tribes said the project would harm vital cultural and natural resources.