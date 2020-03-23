Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Trump issues virus disaster declaration for Washington state

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — President Donald Trump has issued a disaster declaration for Washington state and ordered federal assistance for the state, tribal and local response to the coronavirus outbreak. The White House says Sunday’s disaster declaration will provide federal assistance for both emergency protective measures and crisis counseling. Also, Gov. Jay Inslee named retired Navy Vice Admiral Raquel C. Bono as the director for the state’s COVID-19 Health System Response Management.

Second patient has coronavirus at psychiatric hospital

SEATTLE (AP) — A second patient at Washington state’s largest psychiatric hospital has tested positive for the new coronavirus. The Western State Hospital patient was on a different ward than the one who tested positive last week. According to officials with the state Department of Health and Human Services, both patients were being treated at a Pierce County hospital. Washington state leads the nation in coronavirus deaths with at least 95 and almost 2,000 positive cases. Officials also reported last week that a hospital employee also had the disease and was recovering at home.

Target apologizes for selling face masks amid shortage

SEATTLE (AP) — Target Corp. has apologized for selling face masks in Seattle stores while hospitals face a dire shortage. Washington Gov. Jay Inslee said his office intervened when it received reports Saturday that the much-needed N95 masks were on Target shelves. Target said on Twitter that the masks were being sold in error and that it was removing them from shelves and donating them to the Washington Department of Health. The company said it would also search its inventory for additional masks to donate.

‘A really big experiment’: Parents turn teachers amid virus

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The coronavirus outbreak has thrust parents everywhere into the role of their children’s primary educators. They’ve been left scrambling to sift through educational resources and juggle lesson plans with jobs and other responsibilities. Across the United States, more than 118,000 public and private schools in 45 states have closed, affecting 53 million students, according to a tally kept by Education Week. California Gov. Gavin Newsom has urged the state’s more than 6 million schoolchildren and their families to make long-term plans, telling them few, if any, schools would reopen before the summer break.

More testing, stay-home warnings as Washington fights virus

SEATTLE (AP) — First responders and other essential workers lined up at the Tacoma Dome for drive-thru COVID-19 testing Saturday and King County announced it’s converting another facility into a center for vulnerable patients as Washington fights against the coronavirus. The state reported 11 more deaths Saturday, bringing Washington’s total to at least 94, the most in the United States. Washington has close to 1,800 confirmed cases. Those numbers are expected to continue to rise.

Tribes take measures to slow spread of new coronavirus

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Native American tribes across the country are pressing the federal government for more resources to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus. In the meantime, tribal leaders are suspending travel off reservations, closing casinos and hotels, instituting curfews in some places and strongly urging their citizens to protect the elderly. Tribes recently were included in a federal funding package for epidemiology, infection control, education and other things. But tribes say the $40 million is not enough. The federal Indian Health Service says it’s talking with tribes to determine how best to dole out the money.

Nursing home outbreaks lay bare chronic industry problems

NEW YORK (AP) — Burgeoning coronavirus outbreaks at nursing homes across the country are laying bare the risks of the industry’s long-running problems, including a struggle to control infections and a staffing crisis that relies on poorly paid aides who can’t afford to stay home sick. That came into focus at the Life Care Center near Seattle, where investigators believe a contributing factor in 35 deaths were low-pay workers who came to work with the illness. Those issues face renewed scrutiny amid new outbreaks in the Chicago suburb Willowbrook, with 46 infections and at least two facilities in New Jersey tied to four deaths.

Bronze gates stolen from Seattle’s Washington Park Arboretum

Longtime worker at Redmond nursing home killed by virus

REDMOND, Wash. (AP) — A longtime worker at a Redmond senior community is among those claimed by COVID-19. Emerald Heights said in an emailed statement the employee had worked there for 27 years before she died Monday night. It declined to release further information about her identity or her job, except to say she worked in a non-clinical capacity. Emerald Heights, which comprises a skilled nursing facility as well as independent living apartments, previously announced that a staff member had tested positive March 8. One resident of the skilled nursing facility tested positive, as did four residents of the independent living community _ one of whom has died. The facility said it has no information about any other employees testing positive for the new coronavirus, but others are sick.

Imports of medical supplies plummet as demand in US soars

This country is hurting when it comes to medical supplies. The Associated Press has found that the critical shortage of testing swabs, protective masks, surgical gowns and hand sanitizer can be tied to a sudden drop in imports of medical supplies. Disruptions in the supply chain half a world away and a lack of timely ordering are now leading to deadly delays in replenishing a rapidly dwindling stockpile. The materials are critical to containing the highly contagious coronavirus as emergency rooms and clinics brace for a surge. The United States counts on receiving the vast majority of its medical supplies from China, where the coronavirus has infected more than 80,000 people.