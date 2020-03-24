BC-WA–Washington Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Our news coverage plans for Washington. If you have questions or suggestions about the report, please call the Seattle bureau at 206-682-1812 or 1-800-552-7694. The West Regional Desk can be reached at (602) 417-2400.

A reminder, this information is not for publication or broadcast and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Some TV and radio stations will receive shorter APNewsNow versions of the stories below, along with all updates.

Washington at 4:00 p.m.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WASHINGTON

Spot coverage. Developing. With AP photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK WASHINGTON ORDER GLANCE

OLYMPIA, Wash. — In order to slow the spread of the coronavirus, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has ordered the state’s more than 7 million residents to stay home unless necessary and for non-essential businesses to close for at least two weeks, expanding previous orders that had already banned large gatherings and closed bars and dine-in restaurants. By Rachel La Corte. SENT: 530 words. With AP photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-DIY MASKS

People are banding together to sew face masks for hospitals running desperately short of personal protective equipment as the coronavirus pandemic intensifies. Hospitals and health care workers say the do-it-yourself face masks are a last resort but better than nothing.

VIRUS OUTBREAK WASHINGTON PRISONS: Virus: Inmates ask state Supreme Court to order releases.

VIRUS OUTBREAK NATIONAL PARKS: Crater Lake, Mt. Rainier, other national park sites close.

SPORTS

FBN—SEAHAWKS DORSETT

RENTON, Wash. — The Seattle Seahawks made a significant addition to their wide receiver group by agreeing to a one-year contract Tuesday with Phillip Dorsett, according to two people with knowledge of the deal. By Tim Booth. SENT: 280 words. With AP photos.

IN BRIEF:

—JAIL INMATE DEATH: Sheriff: Jail inmate dies of apparent suicide.

—BOW ARROW ASSAULT: Police arrest man accused of shooting woman with bow, arrow.

—YAKIMA COUNTY-JAIL ESCAPEES: Police: 6 of 12 Yakima County jail escapees remain on loose.

—FATAL BIKE CAR CRASH: Bicyclist fatally struck by car in Bellevue.