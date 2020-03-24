Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Gov. Kate Brown has ordered Oregonians to stay at home and banned all non-essential gatherings to slow the spread of the new coronavirus. Brown issued the executive order Monday after crowds of people swarmed the state’s beaches, hiking trails and parks over the weekend. The crowds prompted several coastal towns to order non-residents out and shut down their hotels. Monday’s order closes businesses such as arcades, barber shops, hair salons, gyms and fitness studios, skating rinks, theaters and yoga studios. Also closed are playgrounds, sport courts and skating rinks. Oregon has had five deaths from COVID-19 and 161 confirmed cases.

SEATTLE (AP) — Boeing is suspending operations at its Seattle area facilities due to the spread of coronavirus, idling tens of thousands of workers. Dozens of people have died in Washington state because of COVID-19, mostly in the Seattle area. The company says operations would be reduced beginning Wednesday and production would be suspended for two weeks. Boeing employs more than 60,000 people in the state. It said employees in the region who can work from home will continue doing so and those who can’t – like the tens of thousands of machinists who build airplanes – will receive paid leave during the shutdown.

FOREST CITY, Iowa (AP) — Iowa-based recreational vehicle and boat manufacturer Winnebago Industries says it is ceasing production to protect workers from coronavirus exposure and adjust production as demand for the company’s products is rapidly changing. The company, which employees about 5,000 people, makes motor homes, travel trailers and boats under the Winnebago, Grand Design, Newmar and Chris-Craft brands. The Forest City, Iowa-based company has production facilities in Iowa, Indiana, Oregon, Minnesota and Florida. The company says remote retail support for dealers, along with technical care, warranty administration and parts fulfillment activities, will continue. Production will stop this week and remain idle through April 12, The company will provide base pay and benefits for two weeks.

SEATTLE (AP) — Target Corp. has apologized for selling face masks in Seattle stores while hospitals face a dire shortage. Washington Gov. Jay Inslee said his office intervened when it received reports Saturday that the much-needed N95 masks were on Target shelves. Target said on Twitter that the masks were being sold in error and that it was removing them from shelves and donating them to the Washington Department of Health. The company said it would also search its inventory for additional masks to donate.