Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PDT

SEATTLE (AP) — Federal inspectors say they found three serious problems during their check of a Seattle-area nursing home hard-hit by the coronavirus. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, along with state regulators, found that the Life Care Center of Kirkland failed to rapidly identify and manage sick residents, failed to notify the Washington Department of Health about the increasing rate of respiratory infections among residents, and failed to have a backup plan in the absence of Life Care’s primary doctor, who fell ill. Inspectors say each of those problems placed residents in immediate jeopardy.

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has ordered nonessential businesses to close and the state’s more than 7 million residents to stay home unless necessary in order to slow the spread of COVID-19. The stay-at-home order was issued Monday night and will remain in place through April 6. It expands previous actions taken by Inslee last week that ordered the statewide closure of bars, dine-in restaurants, and entertainment and recreation facilities and banned large gatherings. Several other states had already issued similar orders, including California and New York. Health officials reported Monday there have been at least 110 coronavirus deaths in Washington state and more than 2,200 confirmed cases.

SEATTLE (AP) — Boeing is suspending operations at its Seattle area facilities due to the spread of coronavirus, idling tens of thousands of workers. Dozens of people have died in Washington state because of COVID-19, mostly in the Seattle area. The company says operations would be reduced beginning Wednesday and production would be suspended for two weeks. Boeing employs more than 60,000 people in the state. It said employees in the region who can work from home will continue doing so and those who can’t – like the tens of thousands of machinists who build airplanes – will receive paid leave during the shutdown.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration is steadily pushing major public health and environmental rollbacks toward enactment, rejecting appeals that it slow its deregulatory drive during the coronavirus crisis. One Environmental Protection Agency rule would require disclosure of the raw data behind any scientific study used in rulemaking. That includes confidential medical records that opponents say could be used to identify individuals. State and local officials have asked the EPA to delay action on that rule while Americans struggle with the COVID-19 pandemic. The EPA has refused so far, saying it’s open for business as usual.