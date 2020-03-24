Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

UNDATED (AP) — Oregon star guard Sabrina Ionescu is The Associated Press women’s basketball player of the year. She is only the second player to be a unanimous choice. The other is former UConn star Breanna Stewart. Oregon’s star guard received all 30 ballots from the national media panel that selects the Top 25 poll each week. She averaged 17.5 points, 9.1 assists and 8.6 rebounds this season as well as having eight of her 26 career triple-doubles.

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — A person with knowledge of the move says the Seattle Seahawks have acquired cornerback Quinton Dunbar from the Washington Redskins for a fifth-round pick. The move addresses a need for cornerback depth in Seattle’s secondary and Dunbar should instantly jump into the competition as a potential starter. Dunbar fits the mold of the cornerbacks Seattle wants to have in its defensive system.