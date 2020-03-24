AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Idaho Daybook for Tuesday, Mar. 24.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Boise bureau is reachable at 208-343-1894. Send daybook items to Idaho@applanner.com.

To see your Daybooks and events for Idaho and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

——————–

Tuesday, Mar. 24 12:00 PM Idaho Gov. Little hosts AARP telephone town hall – Idaho Governor Brad Little hosts a statewide AARP telephone town hall to provide information and answer questions regarding coronavirus (COVID-19) in Idaho

Weblinks: http://www.idaho.gov, https://twitter.com/IDAHOgov

Contacts: Marissa Morrison, State of Idaho, marissa.morrison@gov.idaho.gov, 1 208 943 1686

Participants can join by dialing toll-free 866-767-0637 or register in advance by visiting https://vekeo.com/aarpidaho/. The conversation will also be streaming at www.facebook.com/aarpidaho

——————–

Tuesday, Mar. 24 2:00 PM Idaho Public Utilities Commission hosts two telephonic hearings on applications to transfer assets

Weblinks: http://puc.idaho.gov

Contacts: Adam Rush, Idaho Public Utilities Commission, adam.rush@puc.idaho.gov, 1 208 334 0339

To participate in the telephonic hearings, please dial 1-800-920-7487 and enter passcode 6674832# when prompted

——————–

——————–

CORPORATE DATA

——————–

Wednesday, Mar. 25 2:30 PM Micron Technology: Q2 2020 Earning conference call / Webcast

Weblinks: http://investors.micron.com/events.cfm, https://twitter.com/MicronTech

Contacts: Micron Tech Investor Relations, investorrelations@micron.com, 1 208 368 4465

——————–

Wednesday, Mar. 25 Micron Technology: Q2 2020 Results

Weblinks: http://investors.micron.com/events.cfm, https://twitter.com/MicronTech

Contacts: Micron Tech Investor Relations, investorrelations@micron.com, 1 208 368 4465

——————–

——————–

Thursday, Mar. 26 8:00 AM – Idaho Global Entrepreneurial Mission Council meeting, via teleconference

Location:

Weblinks: https://commerce.idaho.gov/

Contacts: Mercedee Wilds, Idaho Commerce, mercedee.wilds@commerce.idaho.gov, 1 208 334 2470

——————–

Thursday, Mar. 26 9:00 AM Idaho Travel Council meeting via conference call – Idaho Travel Council meeting via conference call. Agenda items include updates on coronavirus (COVID-19) and the Idaho Travel Council Strategic Plan, feedback from the Tourism Tours, and any new business

Weblinks: http://www.idaho.gov, https://twitter.com/IDAHOgov

Contacts: Laurie McConnell, Idaho Department of Commerce Tourism Development, laurie.mcconnell@tourism.idaho.gov , 1 208 287 0781

Dial in 1 (786) 535-3211 Access Code: 694-710-901