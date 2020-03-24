Idaho News Coverage Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

GOVERNOR VETO DEADLINE

BOISE — The deadline Gov. Brad Little has given himself for possibly vetoing two anti-transgender bills sent to him by the Legislature is March 31, his office said Tuesday. One of the bills bans transgender people from changing the sex listed on their birth certificates despite a federal court ruling a previous Idaho ban was unconstitutional, and that the Idaho attorney general’s office said could end up costing the state $1 million if it goes to court again. By Keith Ridler. SENT: 310 words.

HOARDED PETS FORFEITED

MOUNTAIN HOME — The Idaho Humane Society has received dozens of dogs and three cats after the animals were rescued from a hoarding situation in the small city of Mountain Home. A judge has ordered that the pets be forfeited to the humane society instead of requiring the owner to pay for the cost of their care until a criminal case was complete, KTVB-TV reported. SENT: 220 words.

STICKER ARTIST

POCATELLO — Stacey Barker’s works of art are affixed to surfaces throughout the region — on water bottles, car bumpers, trash bins, bike racks and even a few ski lift towers. When he’s inspired, he’ll open one of his many notebooks filled with half-finished sketches, make a few tweaks and mentally plan his next sticker design. He may think to match a pair of legs peddling a cruiser bicycle with an anthropomorphic raven’s head. An AP Member exchange by John O’Connell of the Idaho State Journal. SENT: 800 words.

ALSO:

VEHICLE STUCK-EXPOSURE DEATH: Moscow woman dies after pickup gets stuck in snow