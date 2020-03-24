Latest Idaho news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. MDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

VIRUS OUTBREAK-IDAHO

Idaho Board of Education orders schools closed statewide

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Idaho State Board of Education has ordered that public schools be closed statewide until at least April 20 in hopes of slowing the spread of the coronavirus. The State Board made the announcement Monday, just a short time after Idaho Gov. Brad Little said during a press conference that he was declining to make any statewide closure or shelter-in-place orders. Also Monday Boise Mayor Lauren McLean has enacted a social distancing order, requiring Boise businesses and venues to keep groups of people to fewer than 10 at least 6 feet away from each other. There have been more than five dozen confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Idaho.

CYCLIST KILLED-DRIVER CHARGED

Pocatello man charged in connection with fatal hit-and-run

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — A Pocatello man has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident in connection with a collision that killed a cyclist earlier this month. The Idaho State Journal reports 38-year-old Tyler D. Carter made his first appearance in court on Friday. He has not yet entered a plea, and online court records don’t show if he has obtained an attorney. Prosecutors say they believe Carter was driving the vehicle that collided with 40-year-old Bobette “Bobbi” Wilhelm as she was riding her bicycle on March 13. The collision sent Wilhelm down a ravine, where evidence suggests she was alive for some time before succumbing to her injuries.

AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-TARGET-FACE-MASKS

Target apologizes for selling face masks amid shortage

SEATTLE (AP) — Target Corp. has apologized for selling face masks in Seattle stores while hospitals face a dire shortage. Washington Gov. Jay Inslee said his office intervened when it received reports Saturday that the much-needed N95 masks were on Target shelves. Target said on Twitter that the masks were being sold in error and that it was removing them from shelves and donating them to the Washington Department of Health. The company said it would also search its inventory for additional masks to donate.

WIND FARM PROJECT

Plans announced for what could be Idaho’s largest wind farm

SHOSHONE, Idaho (AP) — Project managers in Idaho have announced plans to build a wind farm in the Magic Valley that could break ground in 2022. The Times-News reported that the final cost and size for the Lava Ridge Wind Project is unknown, but managers estimate spending about $1 billion for a farm that could produce up to 1,000 megawatts. A Magic Valley Energy project manager says the project is in its early stages and specifics aren’t year worked out. He says 20 full-time employees would operate and maintain Lava Ridge. Magic Valley Energy doesn’t yet have a buyer lined up for the electricity but could send it out of state.

IDAHO LEGISLATURE

Idaho House ends legislative session amid virus concerns

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Idaho House ended its legislative session after balancing fears of spreading the coronavirus with potential vetoes of several bills they will now be powerless to override. The House voted 32-28 Friday to end the session a day after the Senate went home. One bill that could be vetoed bans transgender people from changing the sex listed on their birth certificates. The other bans transgender women from competing in women’s sports. Republican Gov. Brad Little has until next week to make a decision. Republican House Speaker Scott Bedke says that if not for the virus, the House would have remained in session to override vetoes.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-IDAHO

Authorities report at least 47 virus cases in Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Health officials in Idaho now report 47 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Blaine County reports the most COVID-19 cases, with 21. Ada County reports 13. In all nine counties in the state report at least one case. For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, or death. The vast majority of people recover.