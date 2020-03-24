Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON

Brown orders Oregonians to stay home to stem COVID-19 spread

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Gov. Kate Brown has ordered Oregonians to stay at home and banned all non-essential gatherings to slow the spread of the new coronavirus. Brown issued the executive order Monday after crowds of people swarmed the state’s beaches, hiking trails and parks over the weekend. The crowds prompted several coastal towns to order non-residents out and shut down their hotels. Monday’s order closes businesses such as arcades, barber shops, hair salons, gyms and fitness studios, skating rinks, theaters and yoga studios. Also closed are playgrounds, sport courts and skating rinks. Oregon has had five deaths from COVID-19 and 161 confirmed cases.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-BOEING

Boeing to suspend production in Seattle because of virus

SEATTLE (AP) — Boeing is suspending operations at its Seattle area facilities due to the spread of coronavirus, idling tens of thousands of workers. Dozens of people have died in Washington state because of COVID-19, mostly in the Seattle area. The company says operations would be reduced beginning Wednesday and production would be suspended for two weeks. Boeing employs more than 60,000 people in the state. It said employees in the region who can work from home will continue doing so and those who can’t – like the tens of thousands of machinists who build airplanes – will receive paid leave during the shutdown.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WINNEBAGO-INDUSTRIES

Winnebago stops production, paying 5,000 workers for 2 weeks

FOREST CITY, Iowa (AP) — Iowa-based recreational vehicle and boat manufacturer Winnebago Industries says it is ceasing production to protect workers from coronavirus exposure and adjust production as demand for the company’s products is rapidly changing. The company, which employees about 5,000 people, makes motor homes, travel trailers and boats under the Winnebago, Grand Design, Newmar and Chris-Craft brands. The Forest City, Iowa-based company has production facilities in Iowa, Indiana, Oregon, Minnesota and Florida. The company says remote retail support for dealers, along with technical care, warranty administration and parts fulfillment activities, will continue. Production will stop this week and remain idle through April 12, The company will provide base pay and benefits for two weeks.

AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-TARGET-FACE-MASKS

Target apologizes for selling face masks amid shortage

SEATTLE (AP) — Target Corp. has apologized for selling face masks in Seattle stores while hospitals face a dire shortage. Washington Gov. Jay Inslee said his office intervened when it received reports Saturday that the much-needed N95 masks were on Target shelves. Target said on Twitter that the masks were being sold in error and that it was removing them from shelves and donating them to the Washington Department of Health. The company said it would also search its inventory for additional masks to donate.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-PARENTS AS EDUCATORS

‘A really big experiment’: Parents turn teachers amid virus

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The coronavirus outbreak has thrust parents everywhere into the role of their children’s primary educators. They’ve been left scrambling to sift through educational resources and juggle lesson plans with jobs and other responsibilities. Across the United States, more than 118,000 public and private schools in 45 states have closed, affecting 53 million students, according to a tally kept by Education Week. California Gov. Gavin Newsom has urged the state’s more than 6 million schoolchildren and their families to make long-term plans, telling them few, if any, schools would reopen before the summer break.

CHILD SEX ABUSE

Man who sexually abused children gets 33 years in prison

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A Salem man who sexually abused children under the age of 12 has been sentenced to more than 33 years in prison. The Statesman Journal reports Cesar Venegas-Campo pleaded guilty to rape, sexual penetration and sexual abuse and was sentenced this week by Marion County Judge Channing Bennett. Venegas-Campos was arrested in March 2019 by Salem police on suspicion of raping one girl. He was later charged with seven sex crimes for sexually abusing more than one child. Court records say Venegas-Campos abused them between 2014 and 2018.

TRANSGENDER SLAYING-BAIL

Bail upped to $2M for man accused in transgender teen death

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Bail for a man accused in the slaying of a transgender Vancouver, Washington, teenager was increased this week after prosecutors provided new information about the man’s potential flight risk. The Columbian reports Clark County Superior Court Judge David Gregerson increased David Bogdanov’s bail from $750,000 to $2 million. Bogdanov of Vancouver is charged with second-degree murder and malicious harassment, now legally a hate-crime offense in Washington, in Nikki Kuhnhausen’s death. Authorities allege Bogdanov strangled Kuhnhausen after learning she was transgender. Senior Deputy Prosecutor Colin Hayes said this week that investigators learned that Bogdanov bought a one-way ticket to Ukraine on the day of Kuhnhausen’s death.

WOMEN’S MARCH THEFT

Woman gets prison for stealing $10,000 from Women’s March

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A woman has been sentenced to nearly two years in prison after stealing over $10,000 in donations that should have gone toward supporting the Portland Women’s March. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Rebekah Brewis was sentenced Thursday after pleading guilty to one count of first-degree aggravated theft. Brewis was one of the organizers of the original Portland Women’s March, which drew between 70,000 and 100,000 people to downtown Portland to protest the inauguration of President Donald Trump in January 2017. Brewis solicited donations to support the march which were deposited into an online account controlled by Brewis.