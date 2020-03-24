Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NURSING HOME

Feds release results of inspection at virus-hit nursing home

SEATTLE (AP) — Federal inspectors say they found three serious problems during their check of a Seattle-area nursing home hard-hit by the coronavirus. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, along with state regulators, found that the Life Care Center of Kirkland failed to rapidly identify and manage sick residents, failed to notify the Washington Department of Health about the increasing rate of respiratory infections among residents, and failed to have a backup plan in the absence of Life Care’s primary doctor, who fell ill. Inspectors say each of those problems placed residents in immediate jeopardy.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WASHINGTON STATE

Washington governor issues two-week stay-at-home order

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has ordered nonessential businesses to close and the state’s more than 7 million residents to stay home unless necessary in order to slow the spread of COVID-19. The stay-at-home order was issued Monday night and will remain in place through April 6. It expands previous actions taken by Inslee last week that ordered the statewide closure of bars, dine-in restaurants, and entertainment and recreation facilities and banned large gatherings. Several other states had already issued similar orders, including California and New York. Health officials reported Monday there have been at least 110 coronavirus deaths in Washington state and more than 2,200 confirmed cases.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-BOEING

Boeing to suspend production in Seattle because of virus

SEATTLE (AP) — Boeing is suspending operations at its Seattle area facilities due to the spread of coronavirus, idling tens of thousands of workers. Dozens of people have died in Washington state because of COVID-19, mostly in the Seattle area. The company says operations would be reduced beginning Wednesday and production would be suspended for two weeks. Boeing employs more than 60,000 people in the state. It said employees in the region who can work from home will continue doing so and those who can’t – like the tens of thousands of machinists who build airplanes – will receive paid leave during the shutdown.

AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-TRUMP-ROLLBACKS

Trump agencies push forward on rollbacks as pandemic rages

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration is steadily pushing major public health and environmental rollbacks toward enactment, rejecting appeals that it slow its deregulatory drive during the coronavirus crisis. One Environmental Protection Agency rule would require disclosure of the raw data behind any scientific study used in rulemaking. That includes confidential medical records that opponents say could be used to identify individuals. State and local officials have asked the EPA to delay action on that rule while Americans struggle with the COVID-19 pandemic. The EPA has refused so far, saying it’s open for business as usual.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WASHINGTON-DISCRIMINATION

Rights groups: coronavirus treatment plan discriminates

SEATTLE (AP) — Rights groups in Washington state have filed a complaint with federal health officials claiming plans developed by the state health department and University of Washington Medical Center for rationing life-saving equipment while responding to the coronavirus outbreak discriminates against disabled people. The complaint says protocols will guide health professionals in deciding on who will have access to life-saving treatment and who will die. They say the latest plan puts disabled people at risk. Massages sent to state health officials seeking comment on the complaint were not immediately returned.

LANDSLIDE REMEMBRANCE

Washington state community remembers victims of landslide

OSO, Wash. (AP) — Community members have held an event in Washington state to commemorate the deaths of 43 people in a landslide six years ago. The Daily Herald reports about 50 people huddled around a memorial site near Oso Sunday to remember the victims of the 2014 landslide. An estimated 282.5 million cubic feet of earth slid off a forested hill near Highway 530 into the community’s Steelhead Haven neighborhood. A bronze sculpture of the residents’ mailboxes was unveiled last year. Memorial coins have been produced to raise funds for construction of other memorial structures.

PHONE SEARCH RULING

Washington appeals court rejects texts in police conviction

KENNEWICK, Wash. (AP) — The Washington State Court of Appeals has ruled unconstitutional a search of a bomb threat suspect’s cellphone used to link a police officer to alleged prostitution. Tri-City Herald reports the ruling could result in the reversal of convictions against former Pasco Police Sgt. Zachary J. Fairley. A jury in 2015 found Fairley guilty of obstruction and making false statements to police to cover up his contact with a woman. The appeals court ruled permission to search the phone was not granted.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WASHINGTON PSYCHIATRIC HOSPITAL

Second patient has coronavirus at psychiatric hospital

SEATTLE (AP) — A second patient at Washington state’s largest psychiatric hospital has tested positive for the new coronavirus. The Western State Hospital patient was on a different ward than the one who tested positive last week. According to officials with the state Department of Health and Human Services, both patients were being treated at a Pierce County hospital. Washington state leads the nation in coronavirus deaths with at least 95 and almost 2,000 positive cases. Officials also reported last week that a hospital employee also had the disease and was recovering at home.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-SOUTH CAROLINA

South Carolina Boeing worker tests positive for virus

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — An employee at Boeing’s South Carolina production facility has tested positive for COVID-19. Boeing spokeswoman Libba Holland said Monday that the employee was quarantined and being treated. Holland also said Boeing had asked all workers at the facility “who were in close contact” with that employee to self-quarantine at home and monitor themselves for any symptoms. The case is the first to be confirmed at the facility, where the aerospace manufacturer assembles its 787 Dreamliner jet. According to Holland, around 7,000 workers work at the North Charleston plant.

AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-TARGET-FACE-MASKS

Target apologizes for selling face masks amid shortage

SEATTLE (AP) — Target Corp. has apologized for selling face masks in Seattle stores while hospitals face a dire shortage. Washington Gov. Jay Inslee said his office intervened when it received reports Saturday that the much-needed N95 masks were on Target shelves. Target said on Twitter that the masks were being sold in error and that it was removing them from shelves and donating them to the Washington Department of Health. The company said it would also search its inventory for additional masks to donate.