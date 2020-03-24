AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Oregon Daybook for Tuesday, Mar. 24.

Tuesday, Mar. 24 11:00 AM Portland Mayor Wheeler discusses latest city action combating coronavirus outbreak – Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler and city bureau directors hold a press conference to share ‘what the city has done to protect public health, to protect its employees, to ensure critical services remain online, and to respond to citywide emergencies’

Location: Portland Fire & Rescue Station 1, 55 SW Ash St, Portland, OR

Contacts: Tim Becker, Office of Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler, Timothy.Becker@portlandoregon.gov, 1 503 823 6784

Please facilitate pooling resources if possible * Speakers will be separated by 6 ft

CORPORATE DATA

Tuesday, Mar. 24 2:00 PM NIKE Inc: Q3 2020 Earning conference call / Webcast

Contacts: Nitesh Sharan, Nike Investor Relations, Investor.Relations@nike.com, 1 503 532 2828

Tuesday, Mar. 24 NIKE Inc: Q3 2020 Results

Contacts: Nitesh Sharan, Nike Investor Relations, Investor.Relations@nike.com, 1 503 532 2828