Oregon Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Our news coverage plans for Oregon. If you have questions or suggestions about the report, please call the Portland bureau at 503-228-2169. The West Regional Desk can be reached at (602) 417-2400.

A reminder, this information is not for publication or broadcast and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Some TV and radio stations will receive broadcast versions of the stories below, along with all updates.

Oregon at 2:05 p.m.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON

PORTLAND, Ore. — Gov. Kate Brown said Tuesday that she is ‘gravely concerned’ about Oregon’s ability to deliver basic services over the next six months to a year because of the economic fallout from statewide closures, massive lay-offs by affected businesses and stay-at-home orders aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus. By Gillian Flaccus. SENT: 760 words. With AP photos.

SPORTS

OLYMPICS POSTPONED OTHER EVENTS

The expected yet stunning decision Tuesday to postpone the 2020 Summer Olympics because of the coronavirus could have a ripple affect on other major events, most notably the world championships for track and swimming. By Paul Newberry. SENT: 790 words. With AP photos.

BKC AP PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Obi Toppin and Anthony Grant spent the season transforming Dayton from an unranked team that wasn’t even picked to win its conference into one of the nation’s best, complete with the most wins in program history. By Aaron Beard. SENT: 760 words.

IN BRIEF:

—CAMPER RESCUE: Sheriff: 4 people, dogs rescued after car gets stuck in snow.

—JAIL INMATE DEATH: Sheriff: Jail inmate dies of apparent suicide.

—BOW ARROW ASSAULT: Police arrest man accused of shooting woman with bow, arrow.

The AP-Portland, Ore.