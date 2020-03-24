AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Washington Daybook for Tuesday, Mar. 24.

Tuesday, Mar. 24 CANCELED: 23rd Annual Snohomish County Transition Resource Fair – CANCELED: Snohomish County Department of Human Services hosts the 23rd annual Snohomish County Transition Resource Fair to provide residents with information to support employment and career goals * Canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak

Location: Cascade High School, 801 E Casino Rd, Everett, WA

Tuesday, Mar. 24 – Thursday, Mar. 26 CANCELED: CFA Institute Conference – Wealth Management * Canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak

Location: The Westin Seattle, 1900 5th Ave, Seattle, WA

Wednesday, Mar. 25 Boeing suspends operations in the Puget Sound area in response to coronavirus – Boeing temporarily suspends production operations at its Puget Sound area facilities for 14 days from today in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak and the state of emergency declared in Washington state

Location: Puget Sound, Washington

Wednesday, Mar. 25 Nordstrom: Q1 2020 Dividend payment date

CORPORATE DATA

Thursday, Mar. 26 Expedia Group Inc: Q1 2020 Dividend payment date

