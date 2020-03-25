BC-WA–Washington Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Washington at 5 p.m.

VIRUS OUTBREAK WASHINGTON PSYCHIATRIC HOSPITAL

SEATTLE— Two more workers at Washington state’s largest psychiatric hospital have tested positive for the new coronavirus, bringing to five the number of people in the 850-bed facility who have acquired the disease, officials said Wednesday. By Martha Bellisle. SENT: 750 words. With AP photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK WASHINGTON ORDER GLANCE

A look at virus-related developments in Washington. SENT: 210 words. With AP photos.

With: VIRUS OUTBREAK-COLORADO: Colorado Army medical unit headed to Washington State.

VIRUS OUTBREAK IDAHO

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho Gov. Brad Little on Wednesday issued a statewide stay-at-home order as the coronavirus continues to spread. Little announced the order will remain in effect for 21 days. By Keith Ridler. SENT: 440 words. With AP photos.

SPORTS BETTING

SPOKANE, Wash. — A bill to allow sports gambling in Washington state, but only at tribal casinos, was signed by Gov. Jay Inslee on Wednesday. By Nicholas K. Geranios. SENT: 470 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK RURAL AMERICA

DUFUR, Ore. — The social distancing rules repeated like a mantra in America’s urban centers, where the coronavirus is spreading exponentially, might seem silly in wide-open places where neighbors live miles apart and “working from home” means another day spent branding calves or driving a tractor alone through a field. By Gillian Flaccus. SENT: 1200 words. With AP photos.

SPORTS

FBC—WASHINGTON STATE-BEEKMAN

A Washington State football player was found dead in his apartment by an officer who responded to a call for help involving “breathing problems,” Pullman Police Chief Gary Jenkins said Wednesday. SENT: 340 words. With AP photos.

BKH-WASH ALL STATE TEAM

Record-setting guard Hailey Van Lith of Cashmere and Mount Si sharpshooter Jade Mullins have been voted The Associated Press Washington state high school basketball players of the year. SENT: 930 words.

IN BRIEF:

—DEPUTY SHOOTS WOMAN: Deputy shoots, kills woman trying to run him over.

—MISSING WOMAN-REMAINS: Remains belong to missing woman, death deemed suspicious.

—SHOT WHILE SLEEPING: Man, woman shot while sleeping in separate Seattle shootings.