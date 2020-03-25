Here is the latest Idaho news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. MDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Gov. Kate Brown says she is ‘gravely concerned’ about Oregon’s ability to deliver basic services over the next six months to a year because of the economic fallout from statewide closures and stay-at-home orders aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus. Brown said Tuesday that the state has far more needs than resources and the economy is “tumbling down” as thousands are laid off. The governor plans to call a special session of the Legislature as early as next week to earmark $250 million for the COVID-19 response and to insure there is enough money for the upcoming wildfire season.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The deadline Gov. Brad Little has given himself for possibly vetoing two anti-transgender bills sent to him by the Legislature is 6:30 p.m. March 31. The Republican governor is receiving pressure to veto a bill banning transgender women from sports and another preventing transgender people from changing the sex on their birth certificates. Little hasn’t indicated his intentions. His deadline is 10 days from the Legislature’s final adjournment, not counting Sundays. The governor is using when the Senate called it quits on Thursday evening. The House followed suit the next morning. The legalities involving those two potential deadlines aren’t clear, so Little is using the earlier date.

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho (AP) — The Idaho Humane Society has received dozens of dogs and three cats after the animals were rescued from a hoarding situation in the city of Mountain Home. KTVB-TV reported that a judge ordered the pets forfeited to the humane society instead of requiring the owner to pay for the cost of their care until a criminal case was complete. The order came about three months after more than 50 toy breed Papillons were seized from cramped and unsanitary conditions. Authorities say 60-year-old Kathleen Pamela Schweikert was charged with animal cruelty, owning unlicensed dogs, and operating without a kennel license.

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — Stacey Barker’s works of art are affixed to surfaces throughout southeastern Idaho — on water bottles, car bumpers, trash bins, bike racks and even a few ski lift towers. The Idaho State Journal reports that when Barker’s inspired, he’ll open one of his many sketchbooks and plan his next sticker design. He may think to match a pair of legs peddling a cruiser bicycle with an anthropomorphic raven’s head. In a world of stock images, the 37-year-old Pocatello artist offers something radically different with his Barking Goat Studios. Barker says people just like funky, handmade stuff, especially if it makes them smile.