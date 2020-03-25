Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 8:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

TIGARD, Ore. (AP) — One person has been found dead in a Tigard home that caught fire. Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue Chief Cassandra Ulven says it’s not clear how the fire started Tuesday or if the person died before it broke out. She declined to the Oregonian/OregonLive to provide any other information about the adult, whose cause of death will be investigated by the Washington County medical examiner.

MEDFORD, Ore. (AP) — The Medford Area Drug and Gang Enforcement task force seized a half-pound of methamphetamine and arrested a man at a cabin east of Ashland. The Mail Tribune reports Joseph Johnston Parker of Gold Hill was arrested near Howard Prairie Lake. On March 13, authorities arrested Parker’s wife Amanda Parker on drug charges at their home, where police say they seized meth, scales, packaging, drug records and cash. Joseph Parker wasn’t there. Police say the investigation into the Parkers began in 2017. Joseph Parker is being held in the Jackson County Jail on $1 million bail on suspicion of manufacturing, delivering and possessing methamphetamine. Amanda Parker remains held on $215,000 bail on similar meth charges, along with a forgery charge.

DUFUR, Ore. (AP) — The pandemic’s toll in big cities like New York, Seattle and San Francisco has dominated headlines, but large swaths of rural America are also deeply affected. Tiny towns tucked into Oregon’s windswept plains or on Alaska’s arctic tundra might not have a single case of the new coronavirus yet, but these small communities are still wary. They fear the spread of the disease to areas with scarce medical resources, the social isolation that comes when the only diner in town closes its doors and the economic free fall that’s hitting hard in places where jobs were already hard to come by.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Gov. Kate Brown says she is ‘gravely concerned’ about Oregon’s ability to deliver basic services over the next six months to a year because of the economic fallout from statewide closures and stay-at-home orders aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus. Brown said Tuesday that the state has far more needs than resources and the economy is “tumbling down” as thousands are laid off. The governor plans to call a special session of the Legislature as early as next week to earmark $250 million for the COVID-19 response and to insure there is enough money for the upcoming wildfire season.