Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 11:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) — Two more workers at Washington state’s largest psychiatric hospital have tested positive for the new coronavirus, bringing to five the number of people in the 850-bed facility who have acquired the disease. In the last week, another Western State Hospital employee and two patients were positive for COVID-19. Workers fear it will get worse due to conditions and the administration’s policies. A union representative for the staff says they continue to report to work because they care deeply about the patients, but they’re concerned about management’s failure to be proactive with public health guidance.

WENATCHEE, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say human remains found last week belong to an 18-year-old woman who was reported missing in October. The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday that the body was identified as Hannia “Paulina” Mosqueda Rodriguez of Waterville. The sheriff’s office says the circumstances surrounding her death are suspicious in nature and are being investigated by multiple agencies. She was originally reported missing to Douglas County Sheriff’s Office in October 2019. Her body was found last week in a ravine outside Wenatchee.

SEATTLE (AP) — A group of inmates in Washington prisons are asking the state Supreme Court to order the release of prisoners at high risk from the coronavirus. Columbia Legal Services, a nonprofit that advocates for social and economic justice, filed a petition on behalf of the inmates with the high court Tuesday. The petition warns that virus outbreaks in the prisons would be devastating and says all inmates over 50, those with underlying medical conditions, and those who are due to be released within 18 months should be freed now to reduce the risk of a outbreak. Gov. Jay Inslee’s office says he is aware of the issue and takes it seriously.

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — In order to slow the spread of the coronavirus, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has ordered the state’s more than 7 million residents to stay home unless necessary and for non-essential businesses to close for at least two weeks, expanding previous orders that banned large gatherings and closed bars and dine-in restaurants. As of Monday, more than 2,200 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the state, and at least 123 people have died. Inslee said he was concerned that many weren’t taking the outbreak seriously, and he said the extra measures were needed in order to save lives.