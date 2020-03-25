Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The NFC West was a diabolically difficult division for most of the past decade, and it only seems to be getting tougher. The NFL’s winningest division last season will be stacked again in the fall with four franchises determined to win now. Three teams that posted winning records in 2019 will be joined by a much-improved version of the Arizona Cardinals. They are among the biggest winners of the early free-agent signing period after adding star receiver DeAndre Hopkins to a West already loaded with playmakers. This ruthless division has produced five of the NFC’s past eight Super Bowl representatives, including the past two.

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks have made a significant addition to their wide receiver group by agreeing to a one-year deal with Phillip Dorsett. Dorsett addresses another need for Seattle, providing depth and additional speed on the outside for quarterback Russell Wilson. Dorsett is likely to compete with David Moore, Malik Turner and John Ursua for the No. 3 spot in Seattle’s offense. The starters are expected to be Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf.

UNDATED (AP) — The decision to postpone the 2020 Summer Olympics because of the coronavirus outbreak could have a ripple effect on other major events. Notably, the 2021 world championships for track and swimming. The International Olympic Committee has yet to set a new date for the Tokyo Games other than no later than the summer of 2021. Whatever the decision, it will undoubtedly impact two of the Olympics’ biggest sports. The 2021 world athletics championships are scheduled for next summer in Eugene, Oregon. The world aquatics championships are set for roughly the same time in Fukuoko, Japan.