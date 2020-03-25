AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Idaho Daybook for Wednesday, Mar. 25.

Wednesday, Mar. 25 1:30 PM Idaho Governor Brad Little hosts press conference on coronavirus (COVID-19)

Location: Idaho Military Division, 4040 W Guard St, Boise, ID

Weblinks: http://www.idaho.gov, https://twitter.com/IDAHOgov

Contacts: Marissa Morrison, State of Idaho, marissa.morrison@gov.idaho.gov, 1 208 943 1686

Members of the media interested in attending this press conference must RSVP via email no later Wednesday, March 25, at 10 a.m. to Lt. Col. Christopher Borders at cborders@imd.idaho.gov for security screening instructions and access to Gowen Field

CORPORATE DATA

Wednesday, Mar. 25 2:30 PM Micron Technology: Q2 2020 Earning conference call / Webcast

Weblinks: http://investors.micron.com/events.cfm, https://twitter.com/MicronTech

Contacts: Micron Tech Investor Relations, investorrelations@micron.com, 1 208 368 4465

Wednesday, Mar. 25 Micron Technology: Q2 2020 Results

Weblinks: http://investors.micron.com/events.cfm, https://twitter.com/MicronTech

Contacts: Micron Tech Investor Relations, investorrelations@micron.com, 1 208 368 4465

Thursday, Mar. 26 8:00 AM – Idaho Global Entrepreneurial Mission Council meeting, via teleconference

Location:

Weblinks: https://commerce.idaho.gov/

Contacts: Mercedee Wilds, Idaho Commerce, mercedee.wilds@commerce.idaho.gov, 1 208 334 2470

Thursday, Mar. 26 9:00 AM Idaho Travel Council meeting via conference call – Idaho Travel Council meeting via conference call. Agenda items include updates on coronavirus (COVID-19) and the Idaho Travel Council Strategic Plan, feedback from the Tourism Tours, and any new business

Weblinks: http://www.idaho.gov, https://twitter.com/IDAHOgov

Contacts: Laurie McConnell, Idaho Department of Commerce Tourism Development, laurie.mcconnell@tourism.idaho.gov , 1 208 287 0781

Dial in 1 (786) 535-3211 Access Code: 694-710-901