Idaho News Coverage Advisory

VIRUS OUTBREAK-IDAHO

BOISE — Idaho Gov. Brad Little on Wednesday issued a statewide stay-at-home order as the coronavirus continues to spread. Little announced the order will remain in effect for 21 days. Idaho has more than 91 confirmed cases of COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus, spread throughout the state. By Keith Ridler. SENT: 340 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-RURAL AMERICA

DUFUR, Ore. — The social distancing rules repeated like a mantra in America’s urban centers, where the coronavirus is spreading exponentially, might seem silly in wide-open places where neighbors live miles apart and “working from home” means another day spent branding calves or driving a tractor alone through a field. By Gillian Flaccus. SENT: 1200 words.

