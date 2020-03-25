Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 6:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON

Brown says state may have trouble providing ‘basic services’

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Gov. Kate Brown says she is ‘gravely concerned’ about Oregon’s ability to deliver basic services over the next six months to a year because of the economic fallout from statewide closures and stay-at-home orders aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus. Brown said Tuesday that the state has far more needs than resources and the economy is “tumbling down” as thousands are laid off. The governor plans to call a special session of the Legislature as early as next week to earmark $250 million for the COVID-19 response and to insure there is enough money for the upcoming wildfire season.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NATIONAL PARKS

Crater Lake, Mt. Rainier, other national park sites close

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Crater Lake National Park, Mount Rainier and several other national park sites across the Pacific Northwest have temporarily closed to the public because of the coronavirus outbreak. Crater Lake made the announcement Tuesday morning, while Mount Rainier and Olympic national parks announced their closures Tuesday afternoon. Park officials said rangers will remain at the parks to enforce the closure and protect the parks. Other park closures in Oregon include the Lewis and Clark National Historical Park and John Day Fossil Beds. In Washington, North Cascades National Park shut campgrounds and facilities, as well as some trailheads and access roads. Washington state officials also temporarily closed all state-managed parks, wildlife areas, and water access areas for at least two weeks.

CAMPER RESCUE

Sheriff: 4 people, dogs rescued after car gets stuck in snow

CLACKAMAS, Ore. (AP) — Deputies rescued four people and their dogs southeast of Clackamas after they followed GPS instructions and their car got stuck in a remote location in the snow. The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded at about 2 a.m. Tuesday to a report of people needing rescue nearly 30 miles past Ripplebrook Ranger Station on Oregon Route 224 in the Cascade Mountains. The sheriff’s office says the group had been camping in the forest, were on their way to Detroit and were following GPS when they got stuck. Authorities say someone passing by reported that the group needed help. Deputies towed the car out. No injuries were reported.

BOW ARROW ASSAULT

Police arrest man accused of shooting woman with bow, arrow

KELSO, Wash. (AP) — Authorities have arrested a Kelso, Washington, man accused of shooting his ex-girlfriend in the head with a bow and arrow. The Daily News reports at about 3:15 a.m. Tuesday, Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies responded to a Kelso address where a woman told them she went to Issac Gabbard’s trailer to get her dog. As she got into the car and began backing out of the driveway, Gabbard approached with a compound bow and shot at her. Deputies say the arrow struck her in the head. She is expected to survive. Deputies arrested Gabbard, who told them he shot an arrow into the car, believing the people in the car were going to assault him.

JAIL INMATE DEATH

Sheriff: Jail inmate dies of apparent suicide

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say a 64-year-old man has died by apparent suicide while lodged at the Clark County Jail in Vancouver, Washington. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office says Bobby B. Crist was found on the floor below his jail unit at about 5:06 a.m. Sunday. The sheriff’s office says corrections staff notified nurses who responded immediately. The sheriff’s office says the man was taken to a local hospital by ambulance and treated for his injuries. The sheriff’s office says Crist died later Sunday.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON

Brown orders Oregonians to stay home to stem COVID-19 spread

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Gov. Kate Brown has ordered Oregonians to stay at home and banned all non-essential gatherings to slow the spread of the new coronavirus. Brown issued the executive order Monday after crowds of people swarmed the state’s beaches, hiking trails and parks over the weekend. The crowds prompted several coastal towns to order non-residents out and shut down their hotels. Monday’s order closes businesses such as arcades, barber shops, hair salons, gyms and fitness studios, skating rinks, theaters and yoga studios. Also closed are playgrounds, sport courts and skating rinks. Oregon has had five deaths from COVID-19 and 161 confirmed cases.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-BOEING

Boeing to suspend production in Seattle because of virus

SEATTLE (AP) — Boeing is suspending operations at its Seattle area facilities due to the spread of coronavirus, idling tens of thousands of workers. Dozens of people have died in Washington state because of COVID-19, mostly in the Seattle area. The company says operations would be reduced beginning Wednesday and production would be suspended for two weeks. Boeing employs more than 60,000 people in the state. It said employees in the region who can work from home will continue doing so and those who can’t – like the tens of thousands of machinists who build airplanes – will receive paid leave during the shutdown.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WINNEBAGO-INDUSTRIES

Winnebago stops production, paying 5,000 workers for 2 weeks

FOREST CITY, Iowa (AP) — Iowa-based recreational vehicle and boat manufacturer Winnebago Industries says it is ceasing production to protect workers from coronavirus exposure and adjust production as demand for the company’s products is rapidly changing. The company, which employees about 5,000 people, makes motor homes, travel trailers and boats under the Winnebago, Grand Design, Newmar and Chris-Craft brands. The Forest City, Iowa-based company has production facilities in Iowa, Indiana, Oregon, Minnesota and Florida. The company says remote retail support for dealers, along with technical care, warranty administration and parts fulfillment activities, will continue. Production will stop this week and remain idle through April 12, The company will provide base pay and benefits for two weeks.