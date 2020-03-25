Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WASHINGTON PSYCHIATRIC HOSPITAL

2 more workers at psychiatric hospital have coronavirus

SEATTLE (AP) — Two more workers at Washington state’s largest psychiatric hospital have tested positive for the new coronavirus, bringing to five the number of people in the 850-bed facility who have acquired the disease. In the last week, another Western State Hospital employee and two patients were positive for COVID-19. Workers fear it will get worse due to conditions and the administration’s policies. A union representative for the staff says they continue to report to work because they care deeply about the patients, but they’re concerned about management’s failure to be proactive with public health guidance.

MISSING WOMAN-REMAINS

Remains belong to missing woman, death deemed suspicious

WENATCHEE, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say human remains found last week belong to an 18-year-old woman who was reported missing in October. The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday that the body was identified as Hannia “Paulina” Mosqueda Rodriguez of Waterville. The sheriff’s office says the circumstances surrounding her death are suspicious in nature and are being investigated by multiple agencies. She was originally reported missing to Douglas County Sheriff’s Office in October 2019. Her body was found last week in a ravine outside Wenatchee.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WASHINGTON PRISONS

Virus: Inmates ask state Supreme Court to order releases

SEATTLE (AP) — A group of inmates in Washington prisons are asking the state Supreme Court to order the release of prisoners at high risk from the coronavirus. Columbia Legal Services, a nonprofit that advocates for social and economic justice, filed a petition on behalf of the inmates with the high court Tuesday. The petition warns that virus outbreaks in the prisons would be devastating and says all inmates over 50, those with underlying medical conditions, and those who are due to be released within 18 months should be freed now to reduce the risk of a outbreak. Gov. Jay Inslee’s office says he is aware of the issue and takes it seriously.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WASHINGTON ORDER-GLANCE

Washington state’s stay-at-home order at a glance

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — In order to slow the spread of the coronavirus, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has ordered the state’s more than 7 million residents to stay home unless necessary and for non-essential businesses to close for at least two weeks, expanding previous orders that banned large gatherings and closed bars and dine-in restaurants. As of Monday, more than 2,200 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the state, and at least 123 people have died. Inslee said he was concerned that many weren’t taking the outbreak seriously, and he said the extra measures were needed in order to save lives.

TROOPER HIT KILLED

State trooper fatally hit by fleeing motorist on I-5

CHEHALIS, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say a Washington State Patrol trooper was killed when a motorist fleeing law enforcement hit him on Interstate 5 in Chehalis. The State Patrol says 28-year-old trooper Justin Schaffer was attempting to deploy spike strips to bring the pursuit to a stop when the fleeing vehicle hit him on Tuesday afternoon. Schaffer was taken to a Centralia hospital where he died. He joined the State Patrol in late 2013. Information on a memorial service will be released at a later time.

SHOT WHILE SLEEPING

Man, woman shot while sleeping in separate Seattle shootings

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Police Department has started an investigation after a man and woman were both shot in the leg in separate shootings while sleeping in their respective Seattle homes. KOMO-TV reported that the drive-by shootings happened Monday about 14 miles from each other. Police say both the man and the woman were taken to a local hospital and are expected to survive. Detectives are not sure if the two cases are related. Detectives have not released any possible descriptions of the suspects or the cars. The department’s Gang Unit is investigating.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NATIONAL PARKS

Crater Lake, Mt. Rainier, other national park sites close

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Crater Lake National Park, Mount Rainier and several other national park sites across the Pacific Northwest have temporarily closed to the public because of the coronavirus outbreak. Crater Lake made the announcement Tuesday morning, while Mount Rainier and Olympic national parks announced their closures Tuesday afternoon. Park officials said rangers will remain at the parks to enforce the closure and protect the parks. Other park closures in Oregon include the Lewis and Clark National Historical Park and John Day Fossil Beds. In Washington, North Cascades National Park shut campgrounds and facilities, as well as some trailheads and access roads. Washington state officials also temporarily closed all state-managed parks, wildlife areas, and water access areas for at least two weeks.

BOW ARROW ASSAULT

Police arrest man accused of shooting woman with bow, arrow

KELSO, Wash. (AP) — Authorities have arrested a Kelso, Washington, man accused of shooting his ex-girlfriend in the head with a bow and arrow. The Daily News reports at about 3:15 a.m. Tuesday, Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies responded to a Kelso address where a woman told them she went to Issac Gabbard’s trailer to get her dog. As she got into the car and began backing out of the driveway, Gabbard approached with a compound bow and shot at her. Deputies say the arrow struck her in the head. She is expected to survive. Deputies arrested Gabbard, who told them he shot an arrow into the car, believing the people in the car were going to assault him.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-COLORADO

Stay at home orders issued for more than 2M in Denver area

DENVER (AP) — Stay at home orders are being imposed on more than 2 million people in five Denver area counties in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus. The orders covering Adams, Arapahoe, Boulder, Douglas and Jefferson counties go into effect Thursday and follow a stay at home order for Denver. Meanwhile, medical staffers based at Colorado’s Fort Carson are being deployed to Washington State to provide routine and emergency care. Fort Carson says that will allow Washington doctors and nurses to focus on detecting and treating patients believed to have been exposed to COVID-19.

YAKIMA COUNTY JAIL ESCAPEES

Police: 6 of 12 Yakima County jail escapees remain on loose

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — Authorities in Washington state have started a search for six of 12 inmates who escaped from the Yakima County jail on Monday. The Yakima Herald-Republic reported that the Department of Corrections said a dozen inmates escaped around 7 p.m. after using a table to break open an exterior fire door and climb over a fence to the outside. Department officials say police apprehended six inmates, but the remaining six have not yet been found. The Yakima County sheriff’s office is leading the investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact deputies.