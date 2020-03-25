Oregon Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Oregon at 2:15 p.m.

VIRUS OUTBREAK OREGON

PORTLAND, Ore. — Gov. Kate Brown on Wednesday slammed the Trump administration for its failure to provide companies that want to make respirator masks and ventilators with a guarantee of liability protection. By Gillian Flaccus. SENT: 490 words. With AP photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK IDAHO

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho Gov. Brad Little on Wednesday issued a statewide stay-at-home order as the coronavirus continues to spread. Little announced the order will remain in effect for 21 days. By Keith Ridler. SENT: 330 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK RURAL AMERICA

DUFUR, Ore. — The social distancing rules repeated like a mantra in America’s urban centers, where the coronavirus is spreading exponentially, might seem silly in wide-open places where neighbors live miles apart and “working from home” means another day spent branding calves or driving a tractor alone through a field. By Gillian Flaccus. SENT: 1200 words. With AP photos.

IN BRIEF:

—HIKERS RESCUED ARRESTED: Hikers call for rescue ends in arrests.

—FATAL FIRE: 1 dead in Tigard house fire.

—METH ARRESTS: Couple arrested on meth-related charges in southern Oregon.

—FORD RECALL: Ford recalls 268K cars in North America to fix door latches.

