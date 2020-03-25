AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Washington Daybook for Wednesday, Mar. 25.

Wednesday, Mar. 25 3:00 PM Bicameral Dems and progressive organizations call for ‘people’s bailout’ – Democrats Sen. Ed Markey and Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Pramila Jayapal, Mark Pocan, Barbara Lee, and Debbie Dingell join representatives of progressive organizations to respond to ‘President Donald Trump’s attacks on the Green New Deal and his administration’s push to create a $500 billion slush fund for corporations as part of coronavirus (COVID-19) response legislation being debated in Congress’, via virtual press conference. Speakers – also including representatives from Sunrise Movement, Climate Justice Alliance, and People’s Action – also denounce ‘the administration’s proposal to encourage Americans to go back to work by Easter’, and critique the Troubled Assets Relief Program passed by lawmakers in response to the 2008 financial crisis, before outlining an alternative ‘People’s Bailout’ with five principles for ‘Just COVID-19 Relief and Stimulus’ that prioritizes public health, economic security for working people, and a sustainable climate

Wednesday, Mar. 25 Boeing suspends operations in the Puget Sound area in response to coronavirus – Boeing temporarily suspends production operations at its Puget Sound area facilities for 14 days from today in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak and the state of emergency declared in Washington state

Wednesday, Mar. 25 Nordstrom: Q1 2020 Dividend payment date

Thursday, Mar. 26 Expedia Group Inc: Q1 2020 Dividend payment date

Friday, Mar. 27 – Sunday, Mar. 29 CANCELED: International Gem & Jewelry Show in Seattle – CANCELED: International Gem & Jewelry Show in Seattle * Canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: Seattle Center, 301 Mercer St, Seattle, WA

