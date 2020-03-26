BC-WA–Washington Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

VIRUS OUTBREAK- UNEMPLOYMENT WASHINGTON

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington state was among several states that saw a surge in claims for unemployment benefits as businesses started to temporarily close under state-mandated orders to slow the spread of coronavirus. By Rachel La Corte. SENT: 800 words. With AP photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-HOSPITAL BEDS

SEATTLE – U.S. hospitals are rushing to find beds for a coming flood of COVID-19 patients, opening older closed hospitals and re-purposing other medical buildings. Simple math is spurring hospital leaders to prepare. With total U.S. cases now doubling every three days, empty intensive care unit beds, needed by an estimated 5% of the sick, will rapidly fill. An Associated Press analysis of federal hospital data finds more than 7 million people age 60 and older — those most at risk of severe COVID-19 illness — live in counties without ICU beds. By Carla K. Johnson and Nicky Forster. SENT: 980 words. AP Photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK IMMIGRATION JAIL

SEATTLE — Two detainees with health conditions that make them vulnerable to COVID-19 have been released from an immigration jail in Tacoma, their attorneys said Thursday. By Gene Johnson. SENT: 400 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK GOVERNORS TRUMP

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — At first, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker tried to play nice. He limited criticisms of the federal government’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic and asked for medical supplies through official channels. By Kathleen Ronayne and Jonathan Lemire. SENT: 1200 words.

SPORTS

BKL—WNBA DRAFT

NEW YORK – The WNBA has announced its draft will be a virtual event this season due to the coronavirus pandemic. The draft will be held on April 17 as originally scheduled but will be broadcast without players, fans or media in attendance. WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert says the league is still looking at different scenarios for the start of the regular season, but notes it could begin before the NBA resumes play. By Doug Feinberg. SENT: 720 words. AP Photos.

IN BRIEF:

—SOUND TRANSIT MICROSOFT LAWSUIT: Seattle transit authority sues Microsoft over land dispute.

—COLD CASE ARREST: Georgia police say man arrested in Washington for 2002 killing.

—INFANT DEATH-CHARGES: Man charged in infant daughter’s death.