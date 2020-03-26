BC-WA–Washington Digest Advisory 8:30 am

AP - Oregon-Northwest

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WASHINGTON.

Spot coverage.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-HOSPITAL BEDS

SEATTLE – U.S. hospitals are rushing to find beds for a coming flood of COVID-19 patients, opening older closed hospitals and re-purposing other medical buildings. Simple math is spurring hospital leaders to prepare. With total U.S. cases now doubling every three days, empty intensive care unit beds, needed by an estimated 5% of the sick, will rapidly fill. An Associated Press analysis of federal hospital data finds more than 7 million people age 60 and older — those most at risk of severe COVID-19 illness — live in counties without ICU beds. By Carla K. Johnson and Nicky Forster. SENT: 950 words. AP Photos.

SPORTS

BKL—WNBA DRAFT

NEW YORK – The WNBA has announced its draft will be a virtual event this season due to the coronavirus pandemic. The draft will be held on April 17 as originally scheduled but will be broadcast without players, fans or media in attendance. WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert says the league is still looking at different scenarios for the start of the regular season, but notes it could begin before the NBA resumes play. By Doug Feinberg. SENT: 560 words. AP Photos.

IN BRIEF:

