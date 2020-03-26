Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Salem Health has temporarily stopped coronavirus testing in three of its clinics and hospital emergency room because of a supply shortage. Salem Health said Wednesday evening that the medical group began outpatient testing for COVID-19 on March 16. Officials said in a news release that they must now preserve their kits and supplies for hospitalized patients. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the state’s emergency stockpile is quickly running out. The state has given out 100% of the gowns, 95% of the face shields and more than 80% of the N-95 respirators it had saved in state warehouses.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Gov. Kate Brown is slamming the Trump administration for its failure to provide companies that want to make respirator masks and ventilators with a guarantee of liability protection. Brown said Wednesday that Oregon companies have the capability to start making respirator masks immediately but are hesitant to do so because they could face liability issues without federal action. Brown called on federal authorities to take immediate action and said failure to do so will cost lives. She says the federal government is telling states to buy supplies on the open market and now states are competing for critical items.

DUFUR, Ore. (AP) — The pandemic’s toll in big cities like New York, Seattle and San Francisco has dominated headlines, but large swaths of rural America are also deeply affected. Tiny towns tucked into Oregon’s windswept plains or on Alaska’s arctic tundra might not have a single case of the new coronavirus yet, but these small communities are still wary. They fear the spread of the disease to areas with scarce medical resources, the social isolation that comes when the only diner in town closes its doors and the economic free fall that’s hitting hard in places where jobs were already hard to come by.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Three hikers were stranded overnight in the Coast Range, and their call for help saved them — but also ended in arrests for two of them. The Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office says Steven Harrigan, Natalie Ladu and Alex Meyers planned to hike in the Tillamook Burn area. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the group parked at a locked access gate, entered the forest and later called authorities, saying they were “frozen and unable to move.” They called for help Tuesday evening, and searchers found the group about 3:30 a.m. Wednesday. No one needed medical attention. The sheriff’s office says Harrigan was arrested for felon in possession of a firearm while Ladu was arrested on a Washington County warrant for a parole violation and possession of methamphetamine.