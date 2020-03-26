Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) — Alaska Airlines says it will reduce flights by 70% in April and May and cut pay to its CEO and president to zero through September to conserve cash amid the coronavirus outbreak. The Seattle-based airline said Wednesday that like other airlines they are seeing demand for flights drop by more than 80% and that flight schedules for June and beyond will be based on demand. Additionally Alaska plans to slash pay by 50% to the president of Horizon Air, and cut it by 20 to 30% for other executives. The company board also will not take their pay.

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — A bill that will ban single-use plastic bags in the state has been signed into law by Gov. Jay Inslee, in what he called “”a victory for our environment.” The bill was signed Wednesday and goes into effect on Jan. 1, 2021. It bans retailers from giving out single-use plastic bags and requires an 8-cent charge for other bags.The 8-cent charge would help stores cover the cost of paper or durable, reusable bags and create an incentive for shoppers to bring their own bags. The fee would increase to 12 cents in 2026.The legislation also requires paper bags to be made from 40% recycled material.

SEATTLE (AP) — Five workers and two patients at Washington state’s largest psychiatric hospital have tested positive for the new coronavirus, officials said Wednesday. In the last week, state health officials said that one Western State Hospital employee and two patients were positive for COVID-19, but on Wednesday, officials reported four more employees had the disease. Workers fear it will get worse due to conditions at the sprawling facility and the administration’s policies. A union representative for the staff says they continue to report to work because they care deeply about the patients, but they’re concerned about management’s failure to be proactive with health guidance.

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — A bill to allow sports gambling in Washington state, but only at tribal casinos, has been was signed by Gov. Jay Inslee. Supporters of the bill signed Wednesday say betting on sports is widespread in Washington already, and legalizing it would protect consumers. Supporters said tribal casinos were the logical place to expand gambling opportunities. The bill was passed despite objections that it grants a tax-free monopoly to the state’s Indian tribes while hurting smaller commercial card-room casinos. The bill would allow betting on professional and college sports, but not on college teams based in Washington state.